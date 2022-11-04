Pulse launches 'Pulse Candy Hunt,' a celebratory digital campaign on the Candy Day

DS Group's Pass Pass Pulse, India's favourite fruit candy with a tangy twist has launched a stimulating digital campaign, 'Pulse Candy Hunt' on the Candy Day on November 4. Taking an Augmented Reality approach, Pulse Candy Hunt allows users to enjoy a fun candy treasure hunt on Snapchat & Instagram. By switching on the their rear camera on lens/filter, the users need to look and spot different flavours of Pulse candy in their own 360 degree real-time environment and then tap the candy to bag it.

The final score of bagged candies in 20 seconds can be discovered by switching to their front camera. As a bonus, a prompt urges the users to open the mouth and a Pulse candy drops in, triggering a Chatkara Pop sound effect and a visual experience of the tangy burst of Pulse candy, triggering a change in players facial expression on the screen; like the widening of eyes and arching of eyebrows, followed by a candy celebratory bursting animation sequence behind and the final score showing at the bottom centre of the screen.

Speaking on the occasion Arvind Kumar, General Manager - Marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Foods Ltd. said, "We are thankful to our consumers for making Pulse a leader in hard boiled candy segment for last 5 years and therefore, Candy Day is very special to us. We celebrate it with Pulse lovers by playing innovative fun games in a digital world full of Pulse candy, amusement and rewards. The AR reality with vibrant graphics, sounds and personal surroundings leads to stimulated consumer interaction. This is a unique integrated digital campaign on the popular social media platforms that resonate with our TG."

To further increase traction and engagement on Instagram, a contest will be organised around this campaign inviting people to share their entries in form of Instagram reels for a chance to win amazing prizes. Nano, micro and macro influencers like Ashi Singh, Ashnoor Kaur and other digital content creators have been looped in for further amplification of the campaign.

Pass Pass Pulse, the candy from DS Group stormed the hard-boiled candy market with its launch in 2015 and has maintained its position of No.1 hard boiled candy brand in India for the last five consecutive years.

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerate with strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. The Group's portfolio is extensive and diverse with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail, Tobacco businesses and also other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, The Manu Maharani and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

