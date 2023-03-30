Pune’s Leading Neurosurgeon Combines Cutting-Edge Techniques and Compassionate Care for Unmatched Patient Outcomes

Dr. Vishal Bhasme, a Leading neurosurgeon, Ruby Hall Clinic and Lopmudra Hospital, Pune

New Delhi (India), March 30: Advancements in neurosurgery have led to many benefits for patients. Many conditions that were once considered untreatable can now be effectively treated with neurosurgical procedures. Additionally, patients are experiencing fewer complications and a faster recovery time.

Leading neurosurgeon Dr. Vishal Bhasme of Ruby Hall Clinic and Lopmudra Hospital, Pune, states, “Today’s advancement in surgical interventions provides comprehensive care at every stage of the treatment process.”

As a neurosurgeon with extensive experience in treating patients with brain and spine disorders, Dr. Vishal Bhasme is thrilled to share some of the latest advancements in neurosurgery that are changing the way we approach brain and spine surgery. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in our understanding of the brain and spine, as well as advances in technology and surgical techniques that have allowed us to perform procedures that were once considered impossible.

One of the most exciting developments in neurosurgery is the use of minimally invasive procedures. In neurosurgery, MIS techniques are often used to treat conditions such as brain tumours, spinal cord injuries, and other disorders of the nervous system. This approach involves using small incisions, specialised instruments, and advanced imaging technology to access and operate on the brain and spine. These techniques offer several benefits, including less pain and scarring, reduced recovery time, and a lower risk of complications.

All these advantages mean that patients can return to their normal lives and activities more quickly—without compromising the safety or effectiveness of treatment.

Neurosurgeons are using cutting-edge technologies to improve patient care:

Image-guided surgery: Neurosurgeons can use advanced imaging techniques such as MRI, CT scans, and PET scans to create a detailed 3D map of a patient’s brain or spine. This map can be used during surgery to guide the surgeon’s instruments with pinpoint accuracy, reducing the risk of complications and improving surgical outcomes.

Stereotactic radiosurgery: This technique uses high-energy radiation to treat tumours or other abnormalities in the brain or spine. Neurosurgeons use advanced imaging and computer software to precisely target the radiation to the affected area while minimising damage to healthy tissue.

Endovascular surgery: This minimally invasive technique uses catheters and other specialized instruments to access and treat conditions in the blood vessels of the brain and spine. Endovascular surgery can be used to treat aneurysms, strokes, and other vascular abnormalities.

One of the most important aspects of neurosurgical recovery is rest. The brain and nervous system require a significant amount of energy to heal, and patients should avoid strenuous physical activity or mental exertion during the first few weeks after surgery. Patients may also be advised to avoid driving or operating heavy machinery until they have fully recovered.

Physical therapy is often a critical component of neurosurgical recovery. Depending on the specific procedure and the patient’s condition, physical therapy may begin shortly after surgery or several weeks later. Physical therapy can help patients regain strength and mobility, improve their balance and coordination, and reduce pain and inflammation.

Over the years, Dr. Vishal Bhasme has helped countless patients overcome a wide range of neurological, brain, and spine conditions, including brain tumours, spinal cord injuries, and degenerative spine disorders. His patients consistently praise him for his technical expertise, his compassionate approach, and his dedication to their wellbeing.

He is a true professional in every sense of the word,” said Vikas Kamthe, one of the patients. “He takes the time to listen to your concerns, answer your questions, and make sure you understand your treatment options. Dr. Bhasme is not only an exceptional surgeon, but he’s also a genuinely caring person who goes above and beyond to make sure his patients are comfortable and well cared for.”

As a neurosurgeon, he is excited to be a part of this revolution in neurosurgery and is confident that these advancements will continue to transform the field and improve the lives of those who need our care.

