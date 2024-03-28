Punjab Kings XI Receive Grand Welcome at The Centrum Lucknow Ahead of their IPL clash

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28: A buoyant Punjab Kings XI team reached at the five star hotel The Centrum Lucknow with a grand welcome in a traditional Punjabi style on Wednesday. Upon their arrival at the Centrum Hotel, the IPL team from Punjab received welcome drinks amid dhol, nagada and Punjabi music. Punjab will lock horns with host Lucknow Super Giants on March 30 at Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

After welcoming the team an excited Sarvesh Goel, the Chairman of Mansingh Goel Group and promoter of The Centrum, said that it is an honour for us to welcome the Punjab Kings XI team.

Mr Goel said, ”The Centrum Lucknow is famous for its hospitality. Punjab Kings XI will receive an unforgettable welcome and great hospitality. The Hotel has decided to serve the team both Punjabi and Lucknowi food. So that the Punjab Kings team can also taste Awadhi dishes.”

Mr Goel said to make players feel something different, a special tray welcoming Punjab team has been placed in every room. This hotel is heaven for players. During the ICC World Cup last year, England players stayed here. That time it was winter season, hence the players enjoyed indoor games like squash etc. Now in summers, players will enjoy swimming a lot and for this there is a wonderful swimming pool in the hotel. Overall, one who stops here once comes again and again. Apart from the Punjab team, some bowlers of the Lucknow Super Giants team are also staying in the hotel and everyone is enjoying our hospitality.

This is not the first time that The Centrum has been a part of something big in the Uttar Pradesh capital. The Hotel has the honour of welcoming guests during marquee events of G20, Global Investors Summits and Ram Mandir Pran Partistha Ceremony. During the G20 event, Amitabh Kant, the sherpa of the event, has also choose to stay in the Centrum Lucknow. He even praised the hotel’s hospitality during his stay.

On the question of preparedness of the hotel during the cash rich Indian Premier League, Sarvesh Goel said, “The Centrum is always ready to provide excellent service to its guests. We have given the best hospitality to everyone from the G20 participants to the players of the England Cricket World Cup team. I feel the choice of our customers and best hospitality has played an important role in achieving the five-level hotel rating in a city like Lucknow, and we will continue to be known for our excellent services. The Centrum is the first choice for every guest coming to the Lucknow for any big event.”

This hotel has left its mark in the country and the world in a very short time. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also praised this hotel and its hospitality. During an event, Yogi had said that Centrum is one of the most successful products of the Global Investors Summit.

The Centrum, Lucknow was built in the year 2021. The Lucknow’s very owned Five Star hotel is a glaring example of Vocal for Local as each and everything which was used in the making of hotel has a local significance.

The Centrum, which is a Five star hotel in the heart of Lucknow, seeks to recreate a way of life that comprises reinventing, replenishing, and reconnecting in a space that believes in – Living Better, Feeling Better, and Working better. The hotel, a spectacular example of PM Modi’s flagship project Make in India, has 117 rooms, suites and villas under the successor project of UP Investor Summit 2018. The hotel also has three world class restaurants, four fully-equipped boardrooms, and three banquet spaces and lawns.

The Centrum is a lifestyle venture by Anahita Hospitality LLP under the Mansingh Goel Group. Mansingh Goel Group deals in education, agriculture, rice mill, cold storage, brickfields, coal, and food grain trading establishments in Uttar Pradesh, led currently by the Group.

