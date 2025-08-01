Punjab's First Screen-Free Coding Program Launched at Guru Harkrishan Public School, Amritsar

VMPL

Punjab [India], August 1: In a transformative step for early education, Guru Harkrishan Public School (GHPS), GT Road, Amritsar, has become the first school in Punjab to introduce screen-free coding for primary students. This landmark initiative is being piloted across four schools under the Chief Khalsa Diwan network, marking a major shift toward foundational 21st-century skillswithout the use of screens.

The vision behind this revolutionary initiative comes from Manbir Bedi, Director of the Primary Plus Group, who conceptualized and developed this unique screen-free coding module. His passion for future-ready, AI-aligned, yet screen-responsible learning is reflected in every aspect of the program. This work has been the result of ongoing research and training over the past seven years with Manbir, alongside his dedicated teammates Anchal Malhotra and Sunita.

A hands-on teacher training workshop on screen-free coding was recently held at GHPS. Teachers explored tactile, unplugged activities designed to teach core computational concepts such as sequencing, conditionals, loops, and debuggingwithout using computers, tablets, or mobile devices. These innovative strategies are part of a structured curriculum developed by Manbir Bedi.

The launch of the program was made possible through the forward-thinking approach of Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar, President of Chief Khalsa Diwan, who immediately grasped the long-term value of coding without screens in early years. With his approval, four schools under the Diwan have been selected for the initial phase, setting the stage for broader expansion across the network of 40 schools. At GHPS, Principal Mrs. Kawalpreet Kaur has been an enthusiastic advocate and facilitator. Under her stewardship, teachers are now equipped to embed screen-free coding into their everyday teaching practice, fostering a new generation of problem-solvers and innovators.

According to Dr A.P. Singh Chawla, Director Education CKD, "Unlike digital-first models of coding, this screen-free approach is age-appropriate and developmentally sound for primary students. This module focuses on cognitive development through tactile learning and reducing early exposure to screens." Children use tools like coding cards, story mats, logic puzzles, and movement-based activities to learn. This approach aligns with international pedagogies and also makes the program scalable and inclusive, requiring no advanced infrastructure.

The success of the program at GHPS is expected to serve as a blueprint for wider implementation across Punjab. The goal is to equip all schools under the Chief Khalsa Diwan with this module over the next academic year. GHPS and the Chief Khalsa Diwan group now stand at the forefront of ethical and balanced digital education in India. This screen-free approach is not just a curriculum changeit is a philosophical shift.

Manbir Bedi, commenting on the program, said:"In a world increasingly driven by digital technologies, we must prepare our children to think logically and creatively before they even touch a screen. This program ensures that every child has the chance to become future-ready without compromising their childhood."

