Puravankara Announces Pre-Launch of Lakevista at Purva Windermere in Chennai

Bengaluru-based realty firm Puravankara Limited (BSE: 532891) announces the pre-launch of Lakevista at Purva Windermere, one of Chennai's premium lake-side developments in Pallikaranai. Located in the heart of South Chennai, surrounded by various natural water bodies like ponds and lakes, the entire area attracts a wide variety of birds. Lakevista offers an exquisite experience to home buyers. Lakevista has the unique distinction of being a part of a pristine 55 acres of premium development abutting a 58-acre serene lake. The project offers 1,000+ homes in the configuration of 1, 2 and 3 BHK, ranging from 611 sq. ft. to 1,491 sq. ft. of super built-up area. The project is designed using sustainable design strategies to meet human development goals while conserving the environment and natural resources. Lakevista is close to several IT parks, malls, markets, some of the city's best educational institutions, places of worship, super-speciality hospitals and other important social infrastructure. Residents of Lakevista will have an extensive array of amenities, such as 2 state-of-the-art clubhouses, 40+ lifestyle amenities, a swimming pool, multipurpose hall, entertainment centre, landscaped parks, cycling tracks and walking zones, kids' play area, community spaces and expansive greenery all along the project. Additionally, it offers a luxurious clubhouse replete with sports and lifestyle spaces such as a multi-court, a gym, a sauna and a convenience store. Abhishek Kapoor, CEO of Puravankara Limited, said, "Lakevista at Purva Windermere in Pallikaranai is a thoughtfully curated residential township being developed for the truly cosmopolitan generation of today. A quiet neighbourhood replete with parks and lakes, which is visited by a variety of birds, the area has gained immense popularity as a residential hub. This place is ideal for families who want to stay near to Chennai's cultural and commercial centres because of its good connectivity and easy mobility. Pallikaranai is a well-developed suburb with great social infrastructure in place, which has attracted many families to settle in."

