PURE EV Launches ePluto 7G MAX with 201 KM Range

New Delhi [India], October 13: PURE EV has launched ePluto 7G MAX at Rs 1,14,999/-* (ex-Showroom price) with an ultra long range of 201 KM per charge. MAX boasts features like HillStart Assist, DownHill Assist, Coasting Regen, Reverse Mode, Smart AI for Battery Longevity etc

The bookings are open across Pan India, deliveries will begin from the upcoming festive season and the scooter is available in four colours: Matte Black, Red, Grey and White.

The model comes with AIS-156 certified 3.5 KWH heavy duty battery with smart BMS, bluetooth connectivity, the power-train has peak power of 2.4 KW, CAN based Charger and offers three different driving modes.

ePluto 7G MAX is deployed with seven different microcontrollers and numerous sensors, which offer more powerful processing compared to a smartphone, along with the facility of going through any future OTA firmware updates.

Highlighting the launch of ePluto 7G MAX, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This upgraded version of our highest selling 7G model is the result of our relentless pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The model is targeted towards consumers driving around 100 KM per day and do not want to go through the hassle of frequent charging. The timing of launch will coincide with the upcoming festive season and gives our patrons a very competitive offering with state of the art features."

Speaking about the new features addition, he said, "MAX is equipped with AI enabled power discharge accounting for the State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH) of the battery, which significantly improves the overall battery life cycle by 50%. The model also has intelligent throttle response based on the ride terrain, smart sensors to prevent rollback during incline and controlled descent during declines."

Highlighting the improvements in powertrain efficiency he further added, " The new drive train has industry leading efficiency of over 92%. The braking experience is significantly improved in terms of braking distance, time to stop, wheel rotating speed effort and the braking force, leading to 30% life cycle enhancement of front and rear brakes. It is also equipped with smart regen capabilities with EAC-Braking System including coating regen to enhance range and safety. MAX has a reverse mode assist and parking assist features to Auto push the vehicle at a steady speed of 5 KMPH. We are delighted to offer a standard battery warranty of 60,000 KMs and an extended warranty of 70,000 KMs."

Mentioning about the suitability of the product for business applications, he added, "Company is bullish about offering MAX to B2B and B2G entities having successfully deployed our long range motorcycles across TATA Power, Police/Forest Departments of Tamil Nadu and Telangana govt. We are pleased to have received very positive feedback from prospect customers for MAX and shall be looking for bulk product placement in the fleet segment as well".

*ePluto 7G MAX has a Pan India ex-showroom price of Rs 1,14,999/- and the on-road price will vary depending on the state level subsidies and RTO fees respectively.

The company is also aggressively expanding its dealer network across all the leading cities and towns, and targeting more than 300 touch points by the end of FY24.

