PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 30): Kochi Blue Spikers clinch Kerala derby with commanding 3-1 victory over Calicut Heroes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Kochi Blue Spikers registered an inspiring 15-13, 9-15, 15-8, 15-13 triumph over Calicut Heroes in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday. Mouhsin Pa was adjudged the Player of the Match for his consistent all-round performance.

Kochi began on the front foot, with blocker Jasjodh Singh earning the opening point. A powerful super serve from Erin Varghese gave Kochi an early edge, though Ashok Bishnoi's relentless attacks kept Calicut in the contest.

Shameem disrupted Kochi's rhythm with his sharp blocking, while Calicut captain and setter Mohan Ukkrapandian controlled the tempo through precise sets. However, Hemanth's explosive super spike sealed the first set in Kochi's favour.

The second set saw Calicut regroup strongly, as Shameem and Santhosh combined to push Kochi on the back foot. Setter Moushin orchestrated Kochi's plays effectively, but Bishnoi's court coverage and super point helped Calicut stage a comeback and level the match 1-1.

In the third set, Kochi reintroduced blocker Amrinderpal Singh, whose presence at the net halted Calicut's attacks. Jasjodh's quick reactions and Erin's consistent striking kept the pressure high. Despite Mukesh's solid defense for Calicut, Amal's pinpoint shots saw Kochi regain the lead 2-1.

Calicut refused to surrender, with Abdul Raheem leading a spirited fightback as the Heroes aimed to push the contest into a decider. But Amal and Erin delivered back-to-back super points to tilt momentum back to Kochi. Hemanth's composed all-round display sealed the deal as the Blue Spikers wrapped up a confident 3-1 victory in the Kerala derby.

