PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 30): Kochi Blue Spikers win Kerala derby, pick 3–1 win over Calicut Heroes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Kochi Blue Spikers picked up a motivating 15–13, 9–15, 15–8, 15–13 win over Calicut Heroes in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday. Mouhsin Pa was named the Player of the Match.

Kochi started strong, with blocker Jasjodh Singh earning the opening point. A super serve from Erin Varghese helped Kochi take an early lead, despite constant pressure from Calicut's Ashok Bishnoi.

Shameem halted Kochi's attacks as Calicut captain and setter Mohan Ukkrapandian kept the game in the middle zone. Despite Calicut's fightback, Hemanth's super spike helped Kochi claim the first set.

With Shameem and Santhosh's smart play, Calicut started their counterattack. Setter Moushin ensured Kochi had plenty of options in their attacks to keep up the pressure. But Bishnoi covered a lot of court for the Heroes, helping them open a door for a comeback.

Kochi brought back blocker Amrinderpal Singh on court to halt Calicut's attacks. But Bishnoi managed to find a gap, earning his side a super point, and Calicut levelled the game.

Jasjodh's clever play and Erin's consistent attacks kept up the pressure on Calicut. Calicut libero Mukesh impressed with his defensive skills, but Amal managed to aim his shots well, and Kochi took the lead once again.

Abdul Raheem led the fightback for Calicut as the Heroes worked hard to push the game to a fifth set. But Amal and Erin won two consecutive super points for Kochi to cut the deficit in the fourth set. Hemanth's all-around play put pressure back on Calicut, and the Spikers picked up an inspiring win.

