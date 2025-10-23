PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 31): Kolkata Thunderbolts shine bright on Diwali night with 3-1 victory over Hyderabad Black Hawks

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Kolkata Thunderbolts lit up the festive night of Diwali with a spirited performance, defeating hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-9, 15-13, 9-15, 15-13 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday. Pankaj Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round display. With this win, the Thunderbolts climbed to sixth place in the standings with nine points. Team Director Sumedh Patodia lauded the team's effort, appreciating Head Coach Naser Shahnazi and the players for "working relentlessly in overdrive mode."

The Hawks started aggressively, with setter Preet Karan spreading his passes between Sahil Kumar and Yudi Yamamoto to test Kolkata's defence early. Pankaj Sharma showcased his defensive mastery, combining effectively with Muhammad Iqbal to deny Hyderabad's attacks.

The Thunderbolts displayed remarkable composure in defence, leaving little space for the Hawks to execute their attacks. Yudi's spike error cost Hyderabad a super point, allowing Kolkata to grab an early advantage.

Jithin directed Kolkata's plays with exceptional precision, setting up Ashwal Rai and Matin Takavar for sharp attacking combinations. Meanwhile, Iqbal's imposing presence at the net ensured defensive solidity as Kolkata consolidated their lead.

Hyderabad attempted to shift momentum by introducing John Joseph, Guru Prashanth, and Paulo Lamounier. Paulo's vital block on Pankaj electrified the home crowd, while Niyas Abdul Salam rediscovered form and John's quick block on Rahul earned a crucial super point to help the Hawks clinch the third set and stay alive in the contest.

In the fourth set, Lamounier dictated the rhythm for Hyderabad's offense, but Pankaj and Ashwal countered with powerful cross-court smashes to regain control. Kolkata's crucial super point win shifted momentum firmly in their favour. Rahul's thunderous spike extended their lead, and when Shikar's attempt from the middle went wide, the Thunderbolts sealed a memorable 3-1 victory.

CA Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman & Principal Owner of the Thunderbolts, said, "The boys have given me the most special Diwali gift a terrific win that keeps us firmly in contention for the playoffs!"

At the post-match presentation, captain Ashwal Rai shared a warm message with the fans: "Diwali is a time for happiness and light. We wish everyone in the stadium and those watching at home a very Happy Diwali!"

The Thunderbolts will next lock horns with the Delhi Toofans on 22nd October 2025 in their final league-stage clash a decisive encounter that will determine their qualification for the Semi-Finals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor