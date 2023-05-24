PW OnlyIAS empowered 180 selected candidates in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 in its maiden year

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 24: PW Only IAS, a platform dedicated to providing high-quality coaching and learning solutions for aspirants of the UPSC Civil Services Examination, has empowered 5 toppers out of the top 10 ranks through their courses or learning resources in the recently conducted UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. The students have secured remarkable ranks, namely, Garima Lohia- AIR 2, Uma Harathi N- AIR 3, Smriti Mishra- AIR 4, Anirudh Yadav- AIR 8, Rahul Srivastava- AIR 10. Out 0f 1011 selections 180 + candidates have used the resources of PW OnlyIAS to achieve their goals.

Sumit Rewri, CEO of PW OnlyIAS, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the successful candidates and states, "We take immense pride in the extraordinary accomplishments of students in the UPSC CSE 2022. This remarkable feat showcases their hard work, perseverance, and the exceptional guidance provided by our courses and faculty at PW OnlyIAS. As they embark on their civil services journey, we wish them a bright and successful future. We are also excited to announce our annual event, Pratigya Diwas, designed to assist UPSC aspirants in preparing for their 2024 exams. PW OnlyIAS remains committed to transforming the landscape of UPSC preparation, investing in technological innovation, constructive pedagogy, content development, and hiring renowned educators to establish ourselves as industry leaders."

The UPSC CSE is widely regarded as one of India's most prestigious and competitive examinations. It serves as a gateway to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other top government positions. PW OnlyIAS takes immense pride in supporting successful candidates through its quality and affordable resources, enabling them to contribute to the nation's administration and governance.

Recently, PW OnlyIAS inaugurated its newest offline center for UPSC test preparation in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar. With its holistic approach to UPSC exam preparation, PW OnlyIAS has become a trusted name among civil services aspirants. The institute's exceptional faculty, comprehensive study materials, and personalized guidance have played a pivotal role in shaping the success stories of numerous aspirants.

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (Physics Wallah), is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. Fast forward to today, after launching the app with Prateek's tech integration in 2020, it has scaled as India's 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, CAT and CA. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and upskilling. PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeth centres across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 23M subscribers across 48 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.5 rating on Google Play Store.

