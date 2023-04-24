PW (PhysicsWallah) launches Innovative One-Stop NEET PG/NExT Learning Solution through its Dedicated MedEd App and Website

New Delhi [India], April 24 (/PNN): PW (Physics Wallah), India's leading ed-tech platform, has forayed into National Eligibility cum Entrance TestPostgraduate (NEET PG/NExT) preparation with the launch of the MedEd app and MedEd website. To help aspirants achieve their goals, PW MedEd is a "one-stop solution" for NEET PG/NExT preparation. PW aims to create a thriving community of aspirants preparing for NEET PG/NExT and Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), providing top-quality education at affordable prices.

With a team of 19 expert faculty and 300 doctors who are practising at leading healthcare institutions, PW MedEd is committed to providing top-quality education at affordable prices. The platform offers a wide range of resources for NEET PG/NExT preparation, including video lectures, video-based notes, Q-Bank, test series, and live classes. The courses are designed to cater to the learning needs of students and provide them with a comprehensive understanding of the subjects.

PW MedEd is aimed at creating a thriving community of aspirants preparing for the NEET PG/NExT and Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). With top-rated faculties, live and recorded classes, mock test series, Question-Bank with solutions, and more, MedEd aims to help students crack NEET PG/NExT and achieve their dream of studying at top medical colleges.

The success of PW's previous offering, GATE Wallah, has paved the way for the launch of PW MedEd. The platform's top-notch mentorship from subject matter experts is providing the industry's best preparation for PG aspirants. Moreover, PW UG students in 2022 have also outperformed, with 900+ students scoring above 650 out of 720 marks in NEET 2022. This achievement shows the determination of PW's teachers in the NEET category.

With over 2 lakh candidates appearing for the highly coveted NEET PG examination every year, it is one of the most competitive medical exams in the country. However, with PW MedEd's expert faculty, comprehensive resources, and affordable pricing, aspiring medical professionals can now prepare for the exam with confidence and ease.

PW Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey, said," At Physics Wallah, we believe in empowering students to achieve their dreams through access to quality education at an affordable price. Over the years, we have seen many MBBS students and aspirants benefit from our platform for their exam preparation. However, when it comes to PG entrance, they often feel a void without the PW flavour. As a responsible education provider, we understand our student's needs and have launched MedEd to bridge this gap. We take pride in being trusted for offering the best quality education and will continue to do so with MedEd. We understand that limited seats and expensive study materials make it challenging for students to become specialists in this country. With MedEd, we aim to provide affordable access to quality content and support students in achieving their goals of securing a seat in their dream medical college."

Dr Ranjith AR, Academic Director of PW MedEd, said, MedEd has been a long-standing demand of our students. To ensure that our students can prepare for their exams in the most efficient manner possible, we have streamlined our content to be concise and exam-oriented on the app and website. Our Question bank comprises 11,000 questions, while our library features over 1000 videos, all tailored to meet the needs of our valued students. Along with recorded classes, we also conduct regular doubt-solving sessions with our students. The pandemic has highlighted the need for specialist doctors in critical care, internal medicine and pulmonology. The demand for specialists has increased to care for an older and sicker population. Our faculty consists of practising doctors and subject matter experts who will be able to guide students better with theory and practical knowledge, helping them go on to become experts in their chosen specialisation."

MedEd is set to disrupt the NEET PG/NExT test preparation industry, and Physics Wallah's commitment to quality education at an affordable price has won the trust of students across the country. With its unparalleled faculty, course offerings, and affordable pricing, MedEd is poised to help aspiring medical students achieve their dreams and become the-go-to destination for aspirants preparing for NEET PG/NExT and FMGE.

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (Physics Wallah), is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants by Alakh Pandey himself. Fast forward to today, after launching the app with Prateek's tech integration in 2020, it has scaled as India's 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, and CA. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and upskilling.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeth and Pathshala across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 7 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Gujarati. PW has over 22M subscribers across 39 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.6 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavouring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today's jobs. PW's exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.

