Q-Line Biotech Pvt. Ltd. and Boule Medical AB Collaboration: A Leap Forward in Healthcare Manufacturing in Lucknow

VISION COMMUNICATION

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29: Under the framework of the Global Investors Summit held in 2023, Q-Line Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (POCT Group) has established a state-of-the-art medical equipment manufacturing facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. And we are working for collaborative projects with Boule Medical AB as part of strategical technical collaboration under the "Make in India "Initiative and the vision of our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to augment the healthcare services for the public in the state to ensure affordable and accessible last mile healthcare.

Q-Line Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (POCT Group) and Boule Medical AB are strategically working together to manufacture medical devices, reagents, and consumables. This collaboration aims to ensure that the general public benefits from high-quality diagnostics using modern technology at very low costs. On 28th May 2024, officials from Boule Medical AB visited for verification and comprehensive validation of the manufacturing facilities.

Key officials from Boule Medical AB, including Torben Nielsen, C.E.O. & Group President, and Kiarash Farr, Sr. Vice President, Commercial Operations, among others, are here to validate our facility. According to the Boule team Q-line facility meets international standards and adheres to global norms and Boule's CEO, Torben, expressed his satisfaction with the manufacturing units during a press interaction, highlighting that the collaboration marks a beneficial step in the Indian market for haematology and other products.

This technical alliance aims to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for the public. Additionally, Boule is committed to supporting Q-Line in its "Make in India" initiative. This validation is a robust testament to our adherence to high standards and our relentless pursuit of excellence.

By supporting the development project of the Uttar Pradesh government, efforts are being made to enhance the self-reliance of the state with the establishment of new industries. Under the significant scheme "Investors Summit-2023" by the Uttar Pradesh government, Q-Line Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (POCT Group) has set up a manufacturing unit for medical equipment in the industrial area of Lucknow district.

This effort is not only aimed at meeting the needs of Uttar Pradesh but also at providing a unique place in the entire country. Q-Line Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (POCT Group) had pledged an investment of Rs 500 crores during the "Investors Summit-2023," with an initial investment of Rs 200 crores in the first phase.

The establishment of this manufacturing facility will not only move Uttar Pradesh towards self-reliance but also provide substantial support in creating jobs and developing the region under this scheme. Along with this, a new milestone in manufacturing will also be achieved in New India. The company remains dedicated to this cause.

