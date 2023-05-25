QI Ventures recognized as "Enterprising VC OF 2022" at Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 25: QI Ventures, a leading venture capital firm has been honored with the prestigious title of Enterprising VC of 2022 by the Chief Guest Ajay Thakur, Head of BSE SME & Start-ups, and the Guest of Honour Pradeep Peshkar, Member of National Board for MSME, Govt. of India at the Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023, held in Mumbai.

On May 20, the Wolf Den Investors Summit event was held that highlighted Qi Ventures' major contributions to the venture capital ecosystem in India.

The Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023 intends to serve as a forum for the world's top entrepreneurs, growth-stage companies, investors, mentors, and ecosystem enablers for networking and contributing to India's startup ecosystem.

The Managing Partner of Qi Ventures, Vinod Keni, expressed his enthusiasm over receiving the "Enterprising VC of 2022" recognition, stating, "It is truly an honor to be recognized as the Enterprising VC of the Year" in the venture capital ecosystem, We are immensely grateful to Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023 for this recognition.

Qi Ventures has emerged as a leading player in the Indian startup ecosystem. Founded in 2021 by seasoned entrepreneurs, it primarily aims to become a leading financial institution that excels in delivering comprehensive solutions across multiple classes.

Qi Ventures has invested in a total of 55 companies as of May 2023. The amount of funding provided by Qi Ventures to these companies exceeds Rs 320 crores. The top companies include Redcliffe Labs, Melorra, BluSmart, Zypp Electric, and more. QI, a venture capital firm, aims to boost startup success rates while bringing together investors and the startup community to maximize their potential.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor