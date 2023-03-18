Quest Global reinforces commitment to encourage India's future engineers, concludes 11th edition of Ingenium in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala)/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (/PRNewswire): Quest Global, one of the world's leading engineering services firms, has concluded the 11th edition of Quest Global Ingenium 2023 in Kochi, Kerala. The contest is a platform that offers engineering students a chance to bring their unique tech solutions to life, further strengthening Quest Global's belief that innovative engineering solutions are significant in building pathways to a brighter future.

India's brightest young minds from top engineering colleges took part in the contest. There were 1800+ submissions from across the country in the 11th edition of Quest Global Ingenium, reflecting the widespread appeal of this innovative platform for aspiring engineers. The jury selected the team from Jayawantrao Sawant College of Engineering, Hadapsar, Maharashtra as the winners of the 11th edition of the contest. The team focused on multipurpose EVs and worked on an innovative solution intended to make commuting easier for elderly and disabled. The group comprised of Surana Sanyam Nilesh, Ankit Sahal, Abhinandan Jain and Aditya Malapure.

The winning team will visit the Alstom facility in Europe, and experience first-hand cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions developed by the company. This educational trip will provide students with valuable industry exposure and insights into rail signalling systems and next-generation trains. The mentorship and networking opportunities that come with this visit will prove to be a great asset for the students, helping them build relationships and contacts that will benefit them in furthering their careers as engineers.

Speaking at the occasion, Lakshminarayanan Ramalingam, Chief Operating Officer, Quest Global, said, "Quest Global is in the business of engineering solutions for the real world, but what we're really building is a brighter future. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. Quest Global Ingenium is a platform that brings innovation in engineering to the forefront and has the potential to internalize revolutionary ideas and find solutions across industries. I take this opportunity to congratulate all the winners. Seeing various innovative ideas from the young engineering talent was undeniably remarkable."

He added, "We thank Alstom, for their support and encouragement in making this contest a success. Due to their support, we can provide experiential learning to these young engineers. Our shared vision of fostering innovation and providing a platform to the young talent leaves me excited for the future, where I will witness this level of creativity from the next generation of engineers."

The team from School Of Engineering And Technology, Jain University Bangalore, emerged as the first runner-up. They prioritized artificial intelligence and developed a project that proposes to be a unique platform to detect and prevent diseases in plants. The team was comprised of Diksha Chakravarty, Aakash Rajaraman, Yashas S and Nishtha Jain. Meanwhile, the second runner-up was the team from Chandigarh University, which focused on carbon emissions. Their project aims to improve air quality for the future generation. The team was composed of Abhilash Gaurav and Abhigyan Pal.

Quest Global Ingenium, in the past, has impacted the lives of many talented students by offering a pathway to their dreams through proper mentorship and global exposure. With an objective to make students industry-ready, the contest is designed to let the participants get a first-hand experience from industry leaders. Quest Global, as an orgzation, strongly believes in nurturing talent to drive innovative solutions to modern problems. Through these events, the company wants to help the next generation of engineers explore their innovative side, addressing the industry's acute talent shortage.

We are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really building is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it that makes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global orgzation headquartered in Singapore, we live and work in 17 countries, with 56 global delivery centers & offices, driven by 17,000+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible every day.

Quest Global brings deep industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver end-to-end global product engineering services. We bring together technologies and industries alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise to solve problems better, and faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most important and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Rail, and Semiconductor industries. Read more.

