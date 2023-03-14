Quinnox recognized by Software AG as Innovation Partner of the Year

Quinnox, a leading platform and services company, is proud to announce its recognition as Innovation Partner of the Year for the North American region by Software AG, a leading enterprise technology company, as part of its 2022 PartnerConnect Partner Awards.

Quinnox is passionate about fostering a mutually beneficial co-innovative ecosystem with its partners to support its customers. As a Strategic and Premier Software AG partner, and through innovative offerings, Quinnox has delivered impactful solutions to its customers, providing direct business growth and a consistent total experience (TX) for its customers.

The Software AG PartnerConnect Program aims to empower its partners via self-service enablement so that they deliver the solutions, products, and services their customers need successfully. The jury selected the winners based on their innovative use of Software AG technologies to solve client challenges and improve customer engagement through collaborative efforts.

Jason Johns, SVP, Global Alliances & Channels, Software AG , said, "Partners are the driving force of Software AG's growth as we connect best-of-breed innovations to help our mutual customers succeed. Quinnox demonstrated an outstanding commitment to helping our mutual customers achieve their transformation goals and tackle these evolving trends head-on. Together, we are stronger, and we're proud to call Quinnox our premier partner."

Rekha Raj, President & Country Manager, Quinnox, added, "We are proud and delighted to receive this prestigious recognition for our outstanding achievements and contributions as Software AG Innovation Partner of the Year. Innovation can no longer stay in the realms of R&D departments. It is business-critical to build ecosystems that identify and nurture ideas. Over the last few years, we have built this culture of collaboration and co-innovation within Quinnox. This award strengthens our belief that innovation must be part of any organization's DNA to create exceptional business value for forward-thinking enterprises."

It's time to build a resilient, future-proof connected enterprise. To know more, please visit www.quinnox.com or write to us at marketing@quinnox.com.

Quinnox is your agile, business-results-driven digital technology partner. With the power of human and applied intelligence, we simplify business processes, improve customer experiences and create exceptional business value for forward-thinking enterprises. Our data-driven digital solutions unlock the hidden potential of your business across your digital value chain, helping to accelerate success today and tomorrow. We are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a presence across geographies including UK, Germany, UAE, and India.

Software AG simplifies the connected world. Founded in 1969, it helps deliver the experiences that employees, partners and customers now expect. Its technology creates the digital backbone that integrates applications, devices, data and clouds; empowers streamlined processes; and connects "things" like sensors, devices and machines. It helps 10,000+ organizations to become a truly connected enterprise and make smarter decisions, faster. The company has more than 5,000 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over EUR950 million.

