Qwatt Technologies Appoints Pranav PS as Director of Business Development and Global Expansion

New Delhi [India], November 16: Most promising technology startup 2024 awarded brand Qwatt Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Pranav PS as Director of Business Development and Global Expansion. This strategic hire comes as part of the company's commitment to accelerating its growth and expanding its footprint in the global market.

Pranav brings with him an exemplary track record in business development, strategic partnerships, and leadership across a range of industries, including commercial lighting, retail, hospitality, and signage. His vast experience, honed over years of success, positions him as a key driver in Qwatt's next phase of growth.

Throughout his distinguished career, Pranav has held pivotal roles at leading organizations. Notably, he served as Business Head at ADS LED, overseeing All India Retail, Corporate, and International Sales. Prior to that, he worked as Business Development & Corporate Sales Head (South India) at Aludecor Lamination. Additionally, Pranav has held strategic positions at prominent companies such as Lighting Technologies and Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions. His deep expertise in cultivating strategic alliances, driving market leadership, and building high-performance teams has set him apart as a transformative leader in the industry.

"We are excited to have Pranav on board at Qwatt Technologies," said Premnath Parayath, Co-Founder of Qwatt Technologies. "As we continue to introduce groundbreaking products into the signage industry, it is essential that we have the right talent driving our growth. Pranav is, without a doubt, one of the best resources available to lead our business development efforts and help us achieve our ambitious goals."

Kiran James, Co-Founder of Qwatt Technologies, added, "Our vision at Qwatt is to become the leading integrated technology brand in the electronics and lighting sectors. To achieve this, we believe it is vital to have the right people in the right roles. Pranav will be a pivotal figure in our journey, and we are confident that his leadership will be a key milestone in our success."

Qwatt Technologies has already made a significant impact in the signage and lighting industries with its innovative IoT-enabled time switches, which focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. Through effective brand positioning and a customer-centric approach, Qwatt has swiftly positioned itself as a dynamic and forward-thinking brand within the electronics and lighting segments.

In just two years, despite competing against established players, Qwatt Technologies has quickly emerged as a formidable competitor, secured over 40+ top clients in India.

Qwatt Technologies' commitment to innovation and excellence was recently recognized when the company was awarded the title of 'Most Promising Technology Startup in India' at the Times Business Awards 2024.

As Qwatt Technologies (https://qwatt.co/) continues to expand its product offerings and market presence, the company is poised to set new standards in the signage and lighting industries, with Pranav PS playing a crucial role in this exciting journey.

