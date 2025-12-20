“Raanjhiya”, A Soulful Ode to Love Starring Nishant Singh Malkani and Sugandha Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20:Love is most expressed in Raanjhiya, a new romantic song which is an excellent expression of tenderness, longing and depth of relationship in modern times. The song has the attractive on-screen coupling of Nishant Singh Malkani and Sugandha Sharma. It combines emotion, music and images into a romantic experience of immersion.

Sunil Pal, Pradip Khairwar, Priyanka Saha, Rajshree More, Maayatakaoka, Shahzad Khan, Alisha Bose, Sushant Kalyan Singh and Gaurav Sharma, among others, were present at the evening.

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/YhvRXx6tkiM?si=1ta1dcq8ZK-gFtA1

Performed with immense sensuality by Yasser Desai, Raanjhiya is brought to a higher plane of soulful music composition and a rich musical arrangement, produced by Music Garage under the Wave Band Production name. The song is further enhanced by emotional overtones as the lyrics, which were written by Shabbir Ahmed, depict love in its most innocent state. The music video, directed by Aslam Khan, can give life to the story of Raanjhiya in a cinematic manner.

The story is presented against backgrounds of vivid images, which explores the themes of love, separation, hope and reunion. It enables viewers to relate to the lives of the main characters. Nishant Singh Malkani gives a subtle performance, which is characterised by silence and passion, whereas Sugandha Sharma brings tenderness and elegance. Their romance is realistic and interesting.

Raanjhiya, with its spooky tune, touching words and emotionally charged imagery, is set to resonate with music enthusiasts who value eternal romance. The song is a tribute to the fact that music remains the most effective language of love.

Nishant Singh Malkani says,

Raanjhiya is a feeling that leaves you with even after the music is over. The truthfulness of the story and the silent intensity of the character appealed to me about this project. It enabled me to find out love in its most vulnerable state, devoid of drama, without being over-the-top, but pure emotion. I do hope people experience the same emotions we had in its creation.

Sugandha Sharma adds,

The song is an excellent representation of the quieter, unspoken end of love, the times that require no words. Raanjhiya provided me with the room to experience the emotions by being quiet, giving glances, and being there. This experience was extremely special to me in working with such a touching script, a fantastic co-actor and a team with a burning heart.

Yasser Desai says,

Any singer is waiting for the songs to speak to the heart, and Raanjhiya is precisely one of them. The music and the words required sincerity in their performance as opposed to the vocal theatrics. I put my heart into this song, and I want the listeners to sense the love, the desire, and the richness the song has.

Shabbir Ahmed cogitates over the lyrics.

Raanjhiya was written in order to take that simplicity of love that does not scream, but lingers about. I also wanted the words to be personal, close to a heart-to-heart talk. Words and music are combined so beautifully when they go together, but this makes the words timeless.

Director Aslam Khan says,

Raanjhiya is a narrative that is not represented by speech but by feelings. I wanted the music to narrate the story and have the performances be natural and authentic. Nishant and Sugandha were amazingly sincere in their acting, thus visualising the poetic story with an emotional touch.

According to the spokesperson of the music garage A. Jhunjhunwala,

In the case of Raanjhiya, we were interested in developing a sound that is close yet wide at the same time. We desired the music to breathe and emotions to run naturally. It is a great harmony of tune and emotion, and we are happy to see it strike so close to the heart.