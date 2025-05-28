Radico Khaitan’s 'Trikal' whisky will not be sold in Uttarakhand: Excise Commissioner

New Delhi, May 28 The Uttarakhand government has denied granting permission for the production, sale, or registration of Radico Khaitan’s newly launched whisky brand 'Trikal', amid rising public outcry over the brand name’s religious connotation, which has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Uttarakhand Excise Commissioner Harichandra Semwal said the state has not approved ‘Trikal’ whisky in any capacity, emphasising that any product using names linked to deities or religious beliefs will not be permitted in the state.

"Such branding hurts the religious, cultural, and social sentiments of our people," he said in the statement.

Semwal also described the viral claims suggesting ‘Trikal’ whisky is being sold in Uttarakhand as "baseless, misleading, and part of a deliberate attempt to malign the image of the state and its administration".

Semwal said that an FIR would be filed against those spreading the misinformation.

The backlash began after Radico Khaitan, a major Indian liquor manufacturer known for brands such as 8 PM, Magic Moments, Royal Ranthambore, and Rampur Indian Single Malt, launched 'Trikal' as a premium whisky offering.

The name, which is closely associated with Lord Shiva -- a deeply revered Hindu deity --sparked outrage among religious groups and political figures.

The controversy gained momentum on social media, with many users expressing anger over the association of a religious term with an alcoholic product, particularly in a state like Uttarakhand, often referred to as Devbhoomi or "Land of the Gods".

The Excise Department has urged the public not to trust such unverified reports and to inform authorities of any such misinformation.

As of now, Radico Khaitan has not issued a public response to the controversy around 'Trikal', which has gained momentum across religious groups and Hindu organisations.

