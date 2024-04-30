'Radio Channel of The Year' - Red FM Wins 47 Awards at ACEF Awards 2024

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was bestowed with the prestigious title of 'Radio Channel of The Year' along with 46 awards across different categories, making it the most awarded radio network at the 13th Edition of The Asian Customer Engagement Forum (ACEF) Awards 2024. The ceremony took place on the 29th of April, in Mumbai, Westin Garden City Hotel, Goregaon East, Mumbai.

The ACEF Awards, in its 13th edition, recognizes outstanding campaigns, creatives, and customer engagement activities across various marketing mediums. Red FM Network emerged as a standout winner, securing a total of 24 golds, 13 silvers, and 9 bronzes, being a testament to excellence and innovation in the industry. Amongst many other awards, RJ Arjun (Overall), RJ Raunac (Metro Overall), RJ Bandya (Non-Metro Overall), and RJ Karan (Regional Language) won the Radio Jockey of The Year under the gold category.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "What an incredible night at the ACEF Awards 2024! With 47 moments of recognition, the spotlight was on team Red FM who are the heartbeat of our culture, the architects of innovation, and the magic behind all of it. These prestigious accolades are warm hugs from our listeners affirming our commitment to paint outside the lines with our uniquely imaginative content. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude, and we simply can not express how much we treasure the endless love and support from our audience. Here's to many more adventures together!"

