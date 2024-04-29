Radio City to Redefine Entertainment with their Launch on JioTV

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Radio City, a trailblazer in vibrant music and engaging content, is thrilled to announce its debut on JioTV. This pioneering fusion marks a significant milestone as Radio City becomes the first-ever radio station in the country to introduce a 24x7 video channel under the banner of RC Studio.

This launch on JioTV not only extends the reach of Radio City but also provides advertisers with limitless opportunities to engage with a nationwide audience. Through this association, Radio City will be able to reach out to JioTV's massive audience base across the country. The JioTV mobile app - which has over 1,000 channels in more than 16 languages and 12 genres from over 200 broadcasters is available to all the Jio subscribes across the country.

Through this launch, Radio City will touch the nerves of the younger, digitally savvy generation, leveraging their attraction to screens to reignite their interest in radio. By embracing the new digital platform, Radio City will deliver phenomenal content that echoes with the Gen Z. RC Studio will also be available on connected TVs through JioTV+ which comes as a part of JioFiber and AirFiber.

This initiative will be pivotal in bridging the gap between different audience segments and expanding Radio City's reach to a larger demographic, creating a more inclusive and vibrant entertainment approach. The launch of RC Studio propels Radio City into the digital era by enriching the entertainment experience for its audience with the JioTV app which is now also available on MyJio app and JioBharat phones.

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, expressed his excitement, "In this exciting juncture of innovation and expansion, I am thrilled to announce the launch of our pioneering channel, RC Studio, on JioTV and JioTV+. The launch marks a historic point in our journey, reflecting our brand's evolution and commitment to 'Radigitalization'. Our RC Studio's tagline, 'Mast Raho', encapsulates our dedication to crafting a comprehensive digital experience that caters to our existing and new audiences. Radio City has always been a frontrunner when it comes to innovative concepts, and with this launch on JioTV, we are forging the future of entertainment by providing a platform that ignites excitement and engages viewers and brands alike in ways like never before!"

The amalgamation of Radio City's timeless audio content with dynamic visuals on JioTV and JioTV+ signifies a paradigm shift in broadcasting, breaking new ground and redefining the essence of entertainment. Combining the power of video and audio in perfect harmony will allow them to engage audiences like never before.

Radio City's RC Studio offers an all-encompassing entertainment experience. From refreshing music to exciting content, audio narratives, and exclusive interviews with film industry luminaries, the studio promises a diverse array of elaborate content.

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India with over two decades of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the No.1 radio station in Bengaluru with 25.2% and No.2 in Mumbai with 14.3% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 52, 2022). Radio City Delhi ranks #3 with an 11.7% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 52, 2022).

Music Broadcast Limited has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country's FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners across India, and it is covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of "Rag Rag Mein Daude City". The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on radio for fourteen years. In 2022, the organization launched its first international property 'Radio City Business Titans' to recognize Indian businesses for their unwavering business excellence.

Radio City has bagged over 192 awards across renowned national and international platforms such as New York Festivals Radio Awards, ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards, Golden Mikes - Radio & Audio Awards, India Audio Summit and Awards, India Radio Forum, etc. in the recent past. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited won 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' Award by Berkshire media. Radio City has been consistently featured for the 7th time in 'India's Best Companies to Work For' study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. The company has also been recognized in 'India's Best Workplaces for Women - 2019' and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in 'Best Large Workplaces in Asia', according to the GPTW survey.

