RAGE, the debut novel by Amrut Gajawada launched globally by Beeja House, grips readers with a sensitive tale on bullying

What happens when a young boy is bullied as he grows up? RAGE, the debut novel by Amrut Gajawada, published by Beeja House, explores the gripping story of Amish.

Amish looked like a boy next door. But his life wasn't like an 11-year-old when he was 11. It wasn't like a 16-year-old when he was 16. And it wasn't like a 19-year-old when he was 19! For him, life was hard, as no one was there to hear him. But the question is, after facing so many heart-wrenching incidents, does he take a stand? If so, how?

The novel RAGE is about a boy who transforms gradually. From being bullied throughout his school life to being subjected to parental pressure and to being mocked by society, the book gives you an insight into what happens with kids who go through all these things and how their mental health is impacted.

The author, Amrut Gajawada, shares what drove him to write a book. "I was never an avid reader, but now I read almost every day! The lockdown was tough on everyone, but I am one of those people who used it for upskilling myself. all I did in lockdown was "try" reading. It started with Durjoy Datta and Ravinder Singh's books and now I have around 140 books. I get a book from amazon every 2 or 3 weeks. I think lockdown did well for me somehow and ever since I started reading, things are working out for me. My perceptions have changed and I think I got better."

Book writing, though, was a different cup of tea altogether! As the author says, Amish's story would never have come to life had it not been for his Mentor and Publisher, Geetika Saigal. "Geetika Ma'am seeded that unthinkable dream of becoming an author at just 23 years of age, and her BESTSELLER Method of Book Writing guided me every step of the way, from blank page to published author! Thank you Team Beeja!"

Geetika Saigal, Founder & CEO of Beeja House shared her thoughts as well. "The lockdown was truly a watershed era for us all. It inspired many to reflect, reassess and take action. It's my privilege to have mentored young minds to channelise their thoughts into a book, especially when it's about important issues that youths face, just as Amrut shared in the story RAGE."

The Author now loves to read stories when he gets bored or feels low because stories make him feel calm and make him comprehend and introspect his life & surroundings around him. He is all set to start his master's degree and hopes to work and eventually climb the ladder of success. He believes that 'your network is your net worth' and meeting new people is always an exceptional experience for him. So, by writing a story, he believes he could at least get into people's heads and inspire thought. After all, our thoughts can change our world.

RAGE - How much can a person hold himself?, is now available on Amazon, globally. Get a copy to read this gripping, touching and inspiring story.

