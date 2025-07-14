Raja Guru: From a Small Village to the Silver Screen — The Inspiring Journey of the ‘AARADHYA’ Star

New Delhi [India], July 14:Dreaming of making it big in the world of film and television is one thing; turning that dream into reality is another. But as they say, when your determination is strong, the entire universe conspires to help you achieve your goal. This couldn't be truer in the case of Raja Guru, whose journey from a small village in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, to the glitzy world of Bollywood is nothing short of inspiring.

The name Raja Guru reflects both power and purpose, and so does his work. Set to make his big-screen debut as the lead in the upcoming family drama ‘AARADHYA', releasing in theatres on July 18, 2025, Raja’s path has been filled with challenges. Yet he refuses to call it a struggle. “When you have dreams in your eyes and a burning desire to fulfill them, the struggle doesn't seem like a burden — it just feels like hard work with your eyes fixed on the goal,” he says. “We didn't worry about the path, we just kept walking — people joined us along the way, and a caravan was formed.”

Staying Positive Amid Pressure

Many aspiring actors lose themselves to stress and uncertainty during their struggle, but Raja Guru stayed calm and grounded. “Staying positive is an art,” he shares. “I never let myself sink into depression. I believe one must practice being happy and positive in every situation — it makes all the difference.”

His journey began with the TV serial “Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se”, and each step since has been a learning experience. “Every project taught me something new. I've always remained eager to learn,” Raja adds.

AARADHYA: A Film Rooted in Culture and Emotion

Produced under the banner of Ardhnareshwar Creations, AARADHYA is the story of a young man who rises against society to protect his sister's dignity. More than just a family drama, the film also carries deep emotional and spiritual undertones. Its narrative is deeply connected to the roots of Indian culture and tradition — a reflection of timeless values in a contemporary setting.

Alongside Raja Guru, the film features performances by Gyan Prakash, Pankaj Berry, Deepak Dutt Sharma, and Rupali Jadhav in key roles. The movie is directed and written by Sujeet Goswami, produced by Professor Amarnath Sharma, ‘Daddy’, and co-produced by Tushar Sharma.

The soundtrack is another highlight, with vocals by noted singers Shahid Mallya, Rahul Saxena, Farhad Bhiwandiwala, and Krutika Shriwastawa, adding musical depth to the film’s emotional resonance.

As the countdown to AARADHYA's release begins, Raja Guru's story serves as a beacon of hope — a reminder that dreams, no matter where they come from, can lead to powerful realities.

