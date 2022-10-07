Rajasthan govt's policies are investor-friendly, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asserted that the schemes and policies of the state government are investors friendly and that the exemption to MSMEs has now been increased to five years from three years.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while inaugurating 'Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022'-- a two-day event being organized in Rajasthan's capital city.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Gehlot said there was 13 megawatt of electricity and people did not understand what electricity was in a state like Rajasthan.

"Electricity used to twinkle in the palaces of Rajas and Maharajas with the help of generator...Now, more than 23,000-megawatt electricity is being generated in Rajasthan from 13 megawatt," he said.

Informing the status of education in Rajasthan, Gehlot said there were only six universities when he was elected as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan 24 years ago for the first time. "Now, there are 89 universities in Rajasthan."

Gehlot said he opened 210 colleges in Rajasthan, including 91 girls' colleges, and that his government has done progress in every sector in Rajasthan.

Despite COVID-19, Gehlot said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Rajasthan increased to three lakh crore rupees in the last three years. "Now, the total GDP of Rajasthan has reached to Rs 12 lakh crore. This is a symbol of the development of Rajasthan."

The CM gave the credit to the policies of the Rajasthan government.

"We are providing all facilities that an investor wants. Our policies are investment friendly. Due to the schemes and the policies of our government, there is an investor-friendly environment in Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

It all has been possible because we supported the industries in VAT, transport, Excise and Stamp Duty, he said.

"We are moving in the correct direction with our policies in all sectors be it in the sector of investment, business, and development," the chief minister said.

Gehlot said the Rajasthan government has taken major decisions like giving nod to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Enforcement) Act.

The CM said, "we passed Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Enforcement) Act in 2019 soon after the formation of our government in Rajasthan".

Under the Act, Gehlot said, the newly registered enterprise was being given a rebate of up to three years from approvals under any Rajasthan Law and inspections for the establishment and operation of the enterprise.

"The exemption to MSMEs has now been increased to five years from three years," said Gehlot at the Summit in which nearly 3,000 delegates took part.

To promote livelihoods, inclusive economic growth and entrepreneurship in Rajasthan by giving exemption to MSMEs from approvals under any Rajasthan Law and inspections for the establishment and operation of the enterprise, the Rajasthan Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Enforcement) Act was enacted by the State Government on July 17, 2019.

Gehlot further said 'Invest Rajasthan 2022' is the manifestation of his government's commitment to building enduring partnerships with private enterprises for development of the state and the prosperity of state's people. "It is an important milestone towards delivering on the commitments made by us to investors."

Invest Rajasthan is the state's active investor outreach program comprising domestic, national and international investor meets, embassy connect programs and virtual seminars. The program aims at soliciting investment proposals, processing them on a mission mode and taking them to fruition.

