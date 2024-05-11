Raju Tank’s Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Awards Honor Excellence in Indian Cinema

New Delhi [India], May 11: The illustrious Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to Indian cinema, unfolded at the renowned CINTAA Auditorium this week. Hosted by the versatile performer, Raju Tank, the event attracted luminaries from the film fraternity, converging to celebrate the art of storytelling through cinema.

Esteemed personalities including Chandrashekhar Pusalkar, grandson of Dadasaheb Phalke, Ronnie Rodrigues of Cinebuster magazine, and MLA Dr. Bharti Lavekar graced the occasion, making it a star-studded affair. Among the distinguished guests were industry veterans, celebrated actors, and talented filmmakers, reflecting a fusion of experience and emerging talent.

The event, embellished by the presence of Chief Guest Ronnie Rodrigues, witnessed the recognition of excellence in various categories such as Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Noteworthy awardees included Sabi Bajracharya for the Best Feature Film from Nepal, and Neha Bandhoupadhyay, great-grand-daughter of Dadasaheb Phalke among many others.

Raju Tank, the driving force behind the awards, expressed gratitude to attendees for their steadfast support and highlighted the significance of nurturing talent within the industry. His vision resonated with the audience, emphasizing the pivotal role of recognition in fostering creativity and shaping the future of Indian cinema.

As the curtains descended on a night marked by glamour and applause, the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Awards left an indelible impression, inspiring future generations and reaffirming the timeless allure of cinematic storytelling.

