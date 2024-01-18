RAK Ceramics: The Pinnacle of Trust in India, Now Embraced by Ayodhya Project - A Continuing Legacy

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: RAK Ceramics has a long-standing history of partnering with prestigious projects across India, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex, the UP PWD project, airports of Lucknow, Chennai, Bangalore, and Delhi, prominent IITs like Kanpur, Tirupati, and Patna, medical colleges like AIIMS, and important projects like BHU, ISRO, and NTPC to name a few. However, the Ram Mandir project is considered the grandest of them all. This project strengthens the relationship between Indian consumers and RAK Ceramics, highlighting the company's commitment to excellence and consistent quality. RAK Ceramics has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Samalkot, Andhra Pradesh, with 30,000 square meters of vitrified tiles and 3000 pieces of sanitary ware production daily. The company also has two joint venture plants at Morbi, Gujarat, which have played a pivotal role in India's story.

Speaking about this, Anil K Beejawat, CEO- of RAK Ceramics India Pvt. Ltd said, "While our products are used in tens of thousands of projects globally every year, this prestigious association is one of a kind. To be associated with a project embedded in the cultural, religious, and social life of the people of Bharat is a matter of great pride for RAK Ceramics."

As a part of the project, high-quality products are used in various key areas of the Ram Temple Complex, including the Pilgrims Facility Centre, Fire Post, Pilgrims Toilet, Main Receiving Substation, Staff Locker Male/Female, Waiting Hall, and UPS Room, etc. These are high-footfall areas that will serve millions of visitors each year. The project demanded nothing less than the best quality of products, and that's where RAK Ceramics prevailed.

Furthermore, Beejawat said, "The Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi at Ayodhya is much more than a modern architectural marvel. It is the epitome of faith of all Indians the world over. It's symbolic of the real identity of Bharat and the re-emergence of one of the oldest civilizations on this planet. We have participated in numerous globally renowned projects such as Wembley Stadium, Atlantis - The Palm, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Grand Hyatt Washington, and iconic airports like Heathrow and Dubai. With this opportunity to be a part of the Ram Temple Complex, we have added another unmatched accomplishment to our repertoire. We are keenly looking forward to the grand opening of the temple on 22nd January."

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramic brands in the world, with the capacity to produce 118 million square meters of tiles, 5.7 million pieces of sanitaryware, 26 million pieces of porcelain tableware, and 2.6 million faucets yearly at their state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh & Europe. The company is gearing up for more exciting projects and other important associations in the near future.

