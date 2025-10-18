Rakesh Mishra and Amrapali Dubey attended the inauguration of "Solfa Music World" in Patna

VMPL

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 18: A new Bhojpuri music channel, "Solfa Music World," was inaugurated today at a grand ceremony at Hotel Taj in Patna by Amrapali Dubey and Rakesh Mishra. Speaking on the occasion, the owner of "Solfa Music World" said, "We are extremely happy to announce the launch of "Solfa Music World." Our aim is to take Bhojpuri music to a new level and connect audiences with their favorite artists."

Solfa Music World today released its first song, "Aag Hai," by singers Rakesh Mishra and Punita Priya. Singers Rakesh Mishra and Chahat Singh look stunning in the video. The lyrics are composed by Kumar Sandesh, music by Vikas Yadav, and directed by Ashish Satyarthi.

Solfa Music World is a 24-hour Bhojpuri music channel that will release music across various genres. The channel will feature new and old songs, music videos, and live performances.

Singer and actor Rakesh Mishra said, "I wish everyone the best for this new channel and hope it will hold a special place in the hearts of Bhojpuri music lovers. I promise to work with this channel to take Bhojpuri music to new heights."

Bhojpuri film actress Amrapali Dubey said, "I believe Bhojpuri music is an important part of our culture and we should work to promote it. Solfa Music World is an important step in this direction, and I believe this channel will help take Bhojpuri music to new heights. I feel privileged to be in Patna and work with our people."

We thank our viewers, artists, and partners for supporting us in launching this new channel. We hope SOLFA MUSIC WORLD will find a special place in the hearts of music lovers.

Rakesh Mishra, Amrapali Dubey, Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala, Chahat Singh, and Priya Raghuvanshi were present on the occasion.

