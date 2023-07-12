Ramagya Becomes First School in Noida to Host Maha Behes 2023

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12: Ramagya proudly announces the successful conclusion of the 2023 edition of the Battle for Effective Public Speaking (BEHES). The event, held over 2 days, brought together some of the most talented debaters from across the nation to engage in a battle of wits, intellect, and persuasive communication.

Ramagya School, Noida, organized a grand two-day event, Maha Behes 2023, in Noida. The event served as a platform for exceptional young debaters and brilliant minds from all corners of the nation to converge and showcase their abilities.

Behes, an influential debating platform with a presence across five countries and a stronghold in more than 45 cities in India, has been positively impacting the lives of thousands of students over the past decade. The biggest debate platform for schools in India with a presence across five different countries and a stronghold in more than 45 cities in India has been impacting thousands of lives for the past decade. Maha Behes 2023, the national season finale of Behes, the largest debate platform for schools in India, concluded on 9th of July with resounding success. Hosted at the Ramagya School in Noida, the event brought together more than 1000 students from 85 schools representing 15 different cities across the country.

Ramagya School Noida organized a grand 2-day event in association with Behes. The two-day event was a testament to the exceptional talent and intellectual prowess of the participating students. The theme for the 2022-2023 season, "Birds of a Feather," resonated throughout the intense debates, fostering discussions on unity, diversity, and collaboration among the youth.

Over the course of the competition, participants engaged in rigorous debates relatable to the theme provided “Birds of a Feather”. This included a wide range of thought-provoking topics, history, spanning politics, economics, social issues, and technological advancements. The debaters demonstrated their ability to analyze complex issues, construct persuasive arguments, and eloquently articulate their viewpoints. The event witnessed intense intellectual exchanges and showcased the participants' command over a diverse array of subjects.

With more than 1000 debaters, they displayed remarkable skills in logical reasoning, effective rebuttals, and the ability to think on their feet. Their efforts reflected months of dedicated preparation, rigorous training, and a genuine passion for public speaking.

Among the highlights of the event was the announcement of the National Champion Team and the Best Speaker Awards. The winning debaters in the lions’ category was a mixed team with participants from Venkateshwar International School and K.R. Mangalam Global School. In the cubs’ category, the winning team was from LITWITS and Modern School, Vasant Vihar. The winners exhibited exceptional debating skills and a deep understanding of the subjects at hand. Their dedication, hard work, and ability to present compelling arguments were truly commendable. This marked a commendable closing of Behes- 2022-2023 season.

Expressing pride on a successful and momentous event, Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group of schools said, "We were honored to bring Behes 2023 to Ramagya School, for the first time in Noida. This platform proved to be instrumental in nurturing critical thinking, effective communication skills, and confidence among students. At Ramagya School, we believe in the power of debate and expression, and we are committed to providing a supportive environment for students to engage in intellectual discourse."

In a world driven by innovation and constant change, it is important to empower and encourage the younger generation through engaging intercurricular activities. By recognizing the power of interdisciplinary learning, they are paving the way for a future where young minds can thrive, adapt, and excel in any field they choose. It’s important to understand that traditional education alone is not enough to equip students with the skills required to navigate the complexities of the modern world. With unwavering dedication, we ensure to motivate young individuals to engage in intra curricular activities by inspiring them to embrace their unique talents and aspirations.

Remember, that together we are shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers, empowering them to become lifelong learners who can adapt to the ever-evolving demands of the world!

Ramagya School and Behes expresses its heartfelt appreciation to all the participants, judges, sponsors, and volunteers who made BEHES 2023 a resounding success. The event would not have been possible without their unwavering support and commitment.

For more information, please visit: ramagyaschool.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor