Ramagya School Achieves 100% CBSE Results: A Testament to Academic Excellence

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22: In a remarkable academic accomplishment, Ramagya School, Sector 50, celebrates a 100% pass rate in the CBSE Class X and XII Board Examinations for the academic year 2024-25. This outstanding achievement reflects not only the dedication and perseverance of the students but also the expert guidance of the teaching faculty and the unwavering support of parents.

Class XII toppers include:

* Rank I: Gauri Mishra (97%, Humanities) and Divyansh Verma (97%, Science)

* Rank II: Kavyansh (96.4%, Science) and Ronit (96%, Science)

* Rank III: Shipra (94.4%, Humanities), Ridhima (94%, Humanities), and Virat (94%, Science)

The Class X results were equally impressive, with several students scoring above 90%, including:

These results are a reaffirmation of the school's commitment to holistic development, which includes a strong focus on academics, co-curricular activities, sports, and student well-being.

Ramagya School's consistent performance and forward-thinking pedagogy have earned it significant recognition: it is ranked 3rd among the top schools in Noida by the Times of India School Survey and featured in Forbes India as one of the Top 30 Great Indian Schools a testament to its reputation for excellence and innovation in education.

As competition intensifies and parents seek quality-driven institutions for their children, Ramagya School continues to strengthen its position as the best school in Noida through its consistent achievements nurturing students who are confident, capable and life-ready.

About Ramagya Group

For over 41 years, Ramagya Group has been a beacon for expanding educational access and a leader in instructional innovation. It has pushed the envelope further every year with pioneering learning techniques and a customised approach to maximise the absorption of knowledge. At Ramagya, it is not merely about success; it's about preparing students for life instilling in them a love for learning and a discipline that lasts a lifetime.

With 21 years of expertise in the education sector, the Group runs four premier schools: Ramagya School Sector 50 (Noida), Noida Extension, Greater Noida, Dadri and:

* Ramagya Sports Academy: Ranked among India's top 10 sports academies, offering over 35 sports disciplines

* Playhouse by Ramagya: A vibrant space for workshops, play zones, learning, and birthday celebrations

* Ramagya Institute of Professional Studies (RIPS): A premium centre for certified diploma courses led by industry experts

* Ramagya Arts Academy: Encouraging creativity in music, dance, and theatre

* Ramagya First Step: Day-care services focused on nurturing care

* Ramagya Roots: A pre-school offering early childhood education

* Nishabd: Initiatives supporting the welfare of stray animals by running 24x7

* Ramagya Foundation: A charitable arm under the Purusharth Charitable Society, running 12 impactful social welfare programmes

With an expanding footprint across education, sports, social welfare, and creative arts, Ramagya Group continues to define excellence empowering the next generation with knowledge, values and a global outlook.

For further information, interviews, or editorial use, please visit: https://ramagyaschool.com

