Rameez-Sohel New Sufi Music Video 'Ik Pal' Under Desi Tadka Music, A Tribute to the Legendary Sabri Brothers

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 10: Rameez-Sohel's latest Sufi music video, "Ik Pal," was grandly launched by Kaccha Lemon Productions and Desi Tadka Music at Mithibai College's cultural fest, Kshitij, in Mumbai. Released under the Desi Tadka Music banner, the soulful track pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Sabri Brothers.

The song features powerful vocals by the Sabri BrothersShabab Sabri and his son Rayancarrying forward their family's rich musical legacy. "Ik Pal" is composed by Rameez-Sohel, written by Danish Sabri, and directed by Siddharth K. Dhanda. An exceptional live performance was also organised for students during the launch event.

Adding to the celebratory spirit, Desi Tadka Music distributed guitars and headphones to several college students, encouraging young talent. The entire team associated with the album was present at the launch. The song has already received an overwhelming response from audiences, with its music and vocals widely appreciated. Presented under Rameez & Sohel's "BacXtage" Season 1, "Ik Pal" is now available on the official Desi Tadka Music YouTube channel.

The song has been created in loving memory of Iqbal Sabri and Afzal Sabri. Through this project, Rameez and Sohel have brought together three generations of musical heritage, making it a remarkable achievement.

Speaking about the song, Rameez and Sohel said,

"Some unreleased vocals sung by our grandfather were creatively blended with today's music to create Ik Pal. This song has the power to touch hearts and souls."

Singer Shabab Sabri shared,

"This is the biggest song of my life. My younger son Rayan has also sung in it. I pray for a bright future for Rameez and Sohel."

Yash Ji from Desi Tadka Music expressed gratitude, saying,

"We are thankful to Mithibai College and Kshitij. We started Desi Tadka Music two years ago, and our aim is to work with new talent. Many aspiring singers and actors will soon get opportunities through our platform. People can connect with us via social media. We are also coming up with new projects and exciting songs in the near future. Bringing three generations together in Ik Pal is a big achievement."

On this occasion, it was also announced that 20 dancers from Mithibai College would be featured in singer Benny Dayal's upcoming song, sparking immense excitement and joy among the students.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor