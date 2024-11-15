Ramky Infrastructure announces Q2FY25 and H1FY25 Results

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (BSE: 533262; NSE: RAMKY), a company operating in the Infrastructure space with niche expertise in Industrial and Urban Infra solutions, Water and Waste water treatment solutions, announced its Q2FY25 and H1FY25 results.

Standalone performance:

-The revenue from operations stand at INR 5,030 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024 as against INR 5,501 Million for quarter ended 30.06.2024, and INR 5,344 Million for corresponding quarter ended 30.09.2023.The marginal drop in revenue is majorly due to impact of severe monsoon which has resulted to loss of man days in operations coupled with the slowing down of sales in the real estate space the factor which is prevalent throughout the country.

- EBITDA stands at INR 1,513.82 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024 as against INR 1,411.92 Million for quarter ended 30.06.2024, an increase of 7.2%. The corresponding quarter ended INR 1,854.25 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2023.

- The increase in Profitability over the sequential June 24 quarter is majorly due to Project mix combination and better execution efforts that resulted in better performance.

- The Profit before Tax (PBT) stands at INR 1,295 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024 as against INR 1200 Million for quarter ended 30.06.2024, an increase of 7.9%. The same was at INR 1,585 Million for corresponding quarter ended 30.09.2023.

- The Profit after Tax (PAT) Stands at INR 973 Million for quarter 30.09.2024 as against INR 864 Million for quarter ended 30.06.2023 an increase of 12.62%. This was INR 1,215 for corresponding quarter ended 30.09.2023.

Consolidated Performance:]

-The revenue from operations stand at INR 5,274 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024 as against INR 5,691 Million for quarter ended 30.06.2024 a decline of 7.33%. The same was INR 5,818 Million for corresponding quarter ended 30.09.2023.

-EBITDA stands at INR 1,642.58 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024 as against INR 1520.32 Million for quarter ended 30.06.2024 an increase of 8%. Corresponding quarter ended INR 2212.59 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2023.

- The Profit before Tax (PBT) stands at INR 1,217.65 Million for quarter ended 30.09.2024 as against INR 1,105.98 Million for quarter ended 30.06.2024 an increase of 10.09%. It was INR 1,635.84 Million for corresponding quarter ended 30.09.2023.

- The Profit after Tax (PAT) Stands at INR 830.17 Million for quarter 30.09.2024 as against INR 709.75 Million for quarter ended 30.06.2023 an increase of 16.97%. The same was INR 1,206.20 for corresponding quarter ended 30.09.2023.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Y R Nagaraja, Managing Director, Ramky Infrastructure Limited said, "The Company is on course to meet the targeted growth, though there is a marginal dip in revenue of around 9% for the Sept 24 quarter due to considerable disruption in construction activity. This was due to heavy monsoon with 27% above normal rainfall. Better execution of the projects increased the net profitability over 12% at standalone and around 17% at consolidated level. Considering the order book position and committed schedules, the company is expected to be on its usual progressive trend."

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Wastewater Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure development-centric, environment-concerned, and development-oriented company. Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

For more details, please visit https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/

