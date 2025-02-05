Rangsons Aerospace and Oversat to Sign Strategic Partnership at Aero India 2025

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 5: Rangsons Aerospace (RAPL) and Oversat are set to formalize their collaboration at Aero India 2025, marking a significant step in advancing satellite communication (Satcom) technology. This partnership focuses on developing Luneberg lens-based multibeam antennascutting-edge solutions designed to track multiple Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites simultaneously, addressing critical connectivity gaps in Maritime, Land Mobile, and Aero applications.

With the rapid deployment of LEO satellite constellations by global players such as OneWeb, SpaceX, Telesat, Rivada, and Amazon, the demand for next-generation ground-based infrastructure has surged. While LEO satellites offer cost-effectiveness, lower latency, and higher data capacity compared to traditional Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites, existing ground-based antenna systems remain outdated and inefficient. Most rely on bulky, single-satellite-tracking parabolic designs, creating a bottleneck in Satcom adoption.

Recognizing this challenge, Rangsons Aerospace and Oversat are pioneering a solution with advanced multibeam antenna technology, enabling seamless connectivity across multiple satellites in real-time. This initiative is expected to revolutionize Satcom capabilities for diverse sectors, including defense, aviation, and commercial enterprises.

"As the satellite communication landscape evolves rapidly, the need for advanced, scalable ground infrastructure has never been greater. Our partnership with Oversat is a step toward bridging this critical gap by enabling seamless, high-speed connectivity across industries. With innovations like multi-beam antenna technology, we are not just addressing current limitations but shaping the future of SATCOMone that is more resilient, efficient, and accessible for diverse applications across land, sea, and air. At Aero India 2025, we look forward to showcasing how Rangsons Aerospace is driving this transformation." says Pavan Ranga, Managing Director, Rangsons Aerospace.

Alongside the signing of this landmark partnership, Rangsons Aerospace will showcase its state-of-the-art capabilities in Avionics, Electronic Warfare (EW) PODS, and Airborne Thermal Management. The company will also present its High-Speed Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint High-Capacity Networked Data Links, along with Ku and Ka-band SATCOM-on-the-move (SOTM) solutions tailored for defense and commercial applications.

Visitors to Aero India 2025 can explore these innovations at Hall H, where Rangsons Aerospace will exhibit its latest advancements, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of aerospace and defense technology.

Rangsons is a diversified business conglomerate based in Mysuru, India, and a part of the NR Group, which was founded in 1948. The group operates across multiple sectors, including Defence and Aerospace, Education, Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Healthcare. Rangsons serves a wide range of clients, both domestically and internationally, collaborating with prestigious organizations such as ISRO, Boeing, and various branches of the Indian Defence and Aerospace sector. The group is dedicated to leveraging technology to develop innovative solutions that address the critical challenges of a developing economy. Its flagship company, N. Ranga Rao & Sons, is a dominant player in the Indian incense industry, best known for its iconic brand, Cycle Pure Agarbathi.

