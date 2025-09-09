Ranking By SEO Hits Major Milestone with 15 Years in the Industry

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9: Ranking By SEO, the India's premier digital marketing company, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Since 2010, Ranking By SEO has continuously provided innovative solutions and led the industry with achievements.

Ranking By SEO has built a reputation as a digital marketing company based on quality services, innovation, and never-ending hunger for excellence. During the past fifteen years, Ranking By SEO has accomplished great things: Launching holistic digital marketing solutions including SEO, SEM, and PPC services, transitioning into global marketing, and serving more than 5000 clients worldwide. The company has adapted to every change in digital marketing while maintaining its white-hat methodologies.

"We're not just starting a company," said Mr. Lalit Sharma, Founder and CEO of Ranking By SEO, amidst the Foundation Day celebration. He further adds with enthusiasm, "We're pioneering a revolution. We had no idea those words would turn out to be prophetic in just 15 years."

Key Milestones:

-Ranking By SEO was established in 2010 by Mr. Lalit Sharma, Mr. Sourabh Sharma, and two additional partners in Noida. Since then has changed the way Indian businesses viewed digital marketing.

-Ranking By SEO expanded to a team of 40+ by 2012, which contributed to its exponential growth.

-By the year 2014, Ranking By SEO celebrated its 1000+ client milestone and expanded all over the world.

-2015 was the year Ranking by SEO was recognised as the best SEO company in India. It was awarded in Silicone India, listed 1st on 10seos.com, and listed in the top 3 companies by Promotional World, which allowed the company to further expand to 70+ members.

-2017 had unlocked major milestones for Ranking By SEO as reputable media outlets like Huffpost, Entrepreneur, and Dainik Jagran highlighted the company for its exceptional digital marketing strategies.

-In 2019, Ranking By SEO launched its second office location in Kolkata with 20+ digital marketing professionals.

-By 2023, Ranking By SEO achieved the milestone of 5000+ clients worldwide and was recognized by Hindustan Times, Outlook, Forbes India, The Economic Times and many mores!

-Ranking By SEO went from a startup to help cement itself as the Top digital marketing agency in the India and now has a team of 120+ professionals in both the locations.

Besides its attention to growth in business, Ranking By SEO has made more efforts by cultivating opportunities for the continuous learning and professional development of its team.

The company has been successful because of its well-rounded approach to digital marketing, which takes a detailed view of not only the technical aspects of digital marketing. Moreover, simultaneously creates, from nothing, amazing creative branding ideas. Ranking By SEO has been able to drive measurable results that deliver real business impact through unique marketing campaigns and a sound understanding of their customer persona, with companies ranging from small startups to Fortune companies.

As the digital landscape continues to shift and change, Ranking By SEO continues to lead the way in industry trends by adopting new technologies and new methods for doing business. Their future goals include AI integration that transforms their action to be precise and fast yet human.

Plans for global expansions are underway with the hope of reaching new markets. Lastly, growing expertise in new fields of emerging trends, including healthcare, Web3, and sustainable technology.

Ranking by SEO's journey is a venture from the tiny acorn, growing into the mighty oak! To get a detailed overview of the journey, read the blog here!

To learn more about Ranking By SEO's 15th anniversary and how the company is impacting the global digital marketing landscape, be sure to visit rankingbyseo.com and follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, and (X).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor