Rapper Divine and Celebrity Photographer Colston Julian join hands for the Gunehgar Album

is known for bringing Gully to the world stage.

His ultimate passion has led him to secure a name as one of the. Gunehgar album has a mix of everything, from the redemption of Shah Rukh Khan's famous hit song Baazigar O Baazigar to collaborating with international artists like Jadakiss, Russ, producer Hit-Boy, Albanian rapper Noizy, hip-hop artist Armani White, singer-composer Jonita Gandhi, and Punjabi star Wazir Patar.

Divine announced the launch of his album Gunehgar with a poster announcement shot by Celebrity Photographer . Colston successfully brought out the beauty and essence that resonate with the album. He was roped into this project as he has previously worked with musicians like AR Rehman, Vishal Dadlani, Jonita, Benny Dayal, Biddu, Bappi Lahari, Pentagram, Shaair, and Func, Buddy Guy, Anoushka Shankar, and many more.

Divine and Colston explored different and new ideas and were open to experimenting. says, "I firmly believe in things coming together at the right time. I've always been fascinated by street style and sports culture, and Divine's project was the perfect platform to explore that further."

looks forward to collaborating with Divine again. He added, "It is excellent when people come together to create something substantial. I look forward to travelling with him and shooting him backstage, in the studio - documenting him and his world."

The is streaming live on all music platforms and has been trending on YouTube.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor