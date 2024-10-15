Ratan Tata: Remembered by business fraternity as visionary leader with a heart of gold

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: India's business fraternity is mourning the passing away of Ratan Tata, legendary industrialist who has left behind an extraordinary legacy of business ethics and personal integrity, contributing immensely to the national development. Under his leadership, the Tata Group became synonymous with excellence, quality, trust, and authenticity. Tata's legacy extends far beyond the business world, having personally led philanthropic efforts through Tata Trusts and other initiatives.

An institution in himself, humble businessman and noble philanthropist, he was someone who taught the world to keep societal progress ahead of business profits. His commitment to make this world a better place through empowering communities will be remembered by generations to come.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group expresses his condolences and shares, 'Admired not only in India but across the globe, Ratan Tata was truly an Industry stalwart. He always prioritised the well-being of others and his dedication to humanity and unwavering commitment to the greater good set him apart. Above all, he possessed a heart full of compassion. He will be remembered not only for transforming Indian businesses, but also for touching countless lives along the way.'

Manoj Gupta, Managing Director, Fortune Marketing added, 'An unforgettable titan of Indian industry, Ratan Tata has shaped the path for countless entrepreneurs through his vision that transcended the boundaries of business. At Fortune Marketing, we are indebted to his pioneering vision of advancing technology and improving people's lives.'

'His unwavering focus on uplifting the society alongside building a globally respected business empire has been truly inspirational for the entire industry. He redefined what it means to lead with care and concern for all. His ability to transform industries while maintaining an unwavering commitment to business ethics will always serve as a model for us at Anmol Industries' shares Aman Chaudhary, Executive Director- Marketing, Anmol Industries.

Kushal Patel, Managing Director, Axita Cotton remembers him for his work ethics and says, 'The unparalleled leadership of Ratan Tata will continue to inspire all of us. He has left a significant gap that is hard to be filled in the corporate world. However, his values and work ethics will continue to inspire all of us at Axita Cotton to strive for greatness with a conscience.' Dr. Gautam Kanodia, Managing Director, Kanodia Group expresses that 'Ratan Tata's legacy as a visionary industrialist, and a compassionate individual will be remembered for generations. He believed in inclusive growth ensuring the development of all strata of society through investment in different segments of industries, which has uplifted not just business sectors but the lives of millions of people.'

Sanchit Sekhwal Goyal, Director of Su-Kam Power Systems Limited remembers him for the positive influence and says that 'Ratan Tata exemplifies genuine leadership, which is measured not just by financial achievements but also by the positive influence we should have on our communities. His legacy motivates us to keep challenging the limits of what can be achieved while staying devoted to the welfare of the masses.'

Vijay Jain, MD, Star Estate expressed, 'At Star Estate, we embrace the belief that true leadership is best represented by industry icons such as Ratan Tata, whose extraordinary vision and steadfast dedication to society have given a new dimension to the world of business. The significant influence he has had will continue to guide our mission and energise our commitment to enhance the lives of the communities we serve.'

'An industrialist par excellence Ratan Tata's visionary leadership reshaped India's business landscape. Despite his commitment to national development, his greatest achievements were those rooted in his compassion for people and his tireless work to improve lives' shares Ajay Chaudhary, CMD, Ace Group.

Binny Gupta, Managing Director of Renny says, 'Ratan Tata's legacy in the steel industry is one of unmatched innovation and excellence. His dedication to societal impact will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the same values.'

Md. Sharique Khan, Senior Vice President - India Formulation Business, ArEx Laboratories mourns demise of Ratan Tata and adds, 'He was not only a business icon and a compassionate human being, but also a guiding light for the emerging entrepreneurs and the start-ups in the country. His visionary approach and ethical business practices, coupled with his passion for social service have equally set a benchmark for all of us to follow.'

Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group expresses, "Truly a stalwart, Ratan Tata has left an indelible mark on India's corporate landscape. We all are indebted to upholding his values of integrity and social responsibility cutting through the spectrum of industries." Rajinder Kaul, CMD, Sharika Enterprises adds, "The life and contribution of Ratan Tata to the nation are a true replica of how the industrial sector can bring about a huge difference and build a brighter future for the nation. His influence on India's industrial revolution is incomparable. His demise has marked the end of an era, but his legacy will continue forever."

Arjunpreet Singh Sahni, Executive Director, Solitaire Group reflects, "Ratan Tata was a beacon of hope for many. His relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to societal welfare have inspired countless individuals and organizations. His passing leaves a void that will be felt for years to come, but his values will continue to guide us in our efforts to create a more equitable world."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor