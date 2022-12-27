Ravi Agrawal emerges as the highest bidder for e-Auction process for EMI Transmission Ltd

Mumbai-based Investor Ravi Agrawal, successfully emerged as the highest bidder for EMI Transmission Ltd in the e-auction process held on 15th November 2022. Serving high-quality and innovative hardware and accessories to utilities and contractors since 1961, EMI is a specialised transmission company with in-house design and manufacturing facilities.

Commenting on the long-term vision of the acquisition, Ravi Agrawal said, "The acquisition is indispensable for us as this will help strengthen our foothold in the energy industry, where L7 Group had no presence yet."

Based out of Mumbai, Ravi Agrawal is the Chairman of the L7 Group. In August 2020, Ravi Agrawal along with others acquired stake of 9.05 per cent in Infibeam Avenues which is an Indian internet and e-commerce conglomerate involved in digital payments, online retailing, e-commerce software, and internet services. The acquisition total values at 400 crores.

Sharing his thoughts on the vision of the L7 group, Ravi Agarwal says, "The social initiatives taken by L7 group are intended to equip the needy and poor with what they need and deal with the underlying causes of their issues. Aside from that, the L7 group believes in economic liberty as a means of empowerment for which we have backed free technical training in computer science and tailoring for many people. L7 Group is involved in financial inclusion for rutal and deprived population."

Heading the L7 group of companies, Indian Business tycoon Ravi Agrawal has always represented grit and willpower. Because of Ravi's strong business acumen, the L7 Group of Companies has grown from a small family business to a massive dynasty. The L7 Group is proud to operate in a variety of industry sectors.

