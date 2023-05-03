Congress calls for special assembly session to address urgent matters of concern

The Congress has demanded a special session of the assembly to discuss various urgent issues. A delegation under the leadership of MPCC president Nana Patole and former chief minister Ashok Chavan called on Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday and raised the demand.

The Congress party has accused the government of being responsible for the recent deaths caused by heatstroke in Kharghar. The party has called for a high court judge to conduct an investigation into the tragic incident, which resulted in the loss of 14 lives.

Farmers have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms and they should be given immediate help, the delegation said. The government is imposing the Barsu petrochemical and refinery project on the locals despite their opposition, it said.

According to Chavan, during the MVA's tenure, the chairman of the Maratha Reservation Sub-Committee had requested an increase in the reservation ceiling from 50%. Chavan believes that it is impossible to provide reservations to the Maratha community without surpassing the ceiling from 50%.