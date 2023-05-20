Ravi Raj Awarded the Marketing Meister by the Herald Global Magazine in Dubai

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): This year's beginning witnessed Ravi Raj's recognition with the Marketing Meister Award by the Herald Global magazine in Dubai for his years of hard work and dedication to ensure Netrack's continued growth and success. The recognition and appreciation he received at the Global Business Symposium 2023 are worth mentioning. It marked the inception of a fruitful journey on the world stage with the presence of top-notch dignitaries from various fields and enterprises with technology expertise.

The Founder's dream

Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director - Sales and Support at Netrack, is known for his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative approach to business. He has been awarded several accolades for his contributions to the IT industry, including the "Entrepreneur of the Year" award by Silicon India in 2015.

Born in a middle class family, growing up was hard. After Finishing his Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Mysore Engineering Institute, Bangalore started working at the age of 19 and working hard to build a career. Later completed his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from VTU, Bangalore, India, spent about 10 Plus Years in sales and support of High technology Sheet metal and Forming Machines (CNC Turret punch Press, CNC Press brakes, Presses, Powder coating plants, industry automation and robotics).

During selling and servicing of Hi-Tech sheet metal working machines eventually Met many Industry experts and entrepreneurs, during the course of Discussions, he realized the steel metal fabrication can be further developed to contribute to the then emerging software industry. for IT Infra Products more specifically for Office space Networking, engineering labs and Data Centers.

He needed strong support from a server rack expert whose domain knowledge could add wings to his dreams and his expertise on Management, project planning, solution selling, business development, Sales and after Sales support, He found support from his brother Nagaraj Udyavar and Raja Ram. Their diverse skills in Design manufacturing, procurement and Finance, enabled him to grow his dream project beyond expectations.

His entrepreneurial spirit, vision to establish a business in the product industry, combined with domain expertise and dedication, fueled his dream called Netrack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd.

The Breakthrough

Netrack's first breakthrough was their first big order from an MNC that trusted a small company to cater to their server rack needs. This order carved the path to many more such orders that accelerated growth.

The trajectory to success changed hence.

Contribution and success

Today, Ravi Raj successfully manages the operations and ensures the smooth functioning of the company through continuous development and evaluation of valuable and innovative solutions. A combination of technical and commercial expertise empowered Mr. Ravi Raj to revolutionize the solutions Netrack offered to its clients. This added to the growth path since Netrack started getting orders from big MNCs with the growing market for data centers in India. He is a true believer in hard work and dedication. He considers results as an eventuality and believes that the focus should be on hard work rather than results.

The glory of the prestigious award

Ravi Raj's zeal to deliver internationally approved standards of products with relevant global certifications, along with seamless customer service for over two decades enhanced the brand equity in the market. It is one of the significant contributing factors that the performance of Netrack products has become the benchmark in the worldwide market.

Hence, on a global stage where prominent leaders within the data center industry attended this award ceremony, Herald Global didn't shy away from mentioning the quality of the products offered by Netrack and their reliability and customer service that empowered businesses to function efficiently. This award is a testament to the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and services to its customers.

Ravi Raj's consistent support and contribution led to Netrack's success and recognition on the world stage through his leadership, innovation, strategic planning, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

Success mantra

Don't think about results, success is an eventuality! Instead create your goal and work hard towards achieving it.

