Rawbare Joins SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2025 as Official Gifting Partner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: RAWBARE, the dynamic eyewear brand specializing in stylish sunglasses and BlueBlock computer glasses, is proud to announce its partnership with the prestigious SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2025 as the Official Gifting Partner.

The SCREENXX Summit & Awards, organized by Adgully, is India's most anticipated gathering of industry leaders, content creators, broadcasters, and innovators from the media and entertainment ecosystem, celebrating excellence across Cinema, TV, OTT, and Digital Content.

This collaboration is a natural fit, bridging the world of cutting-edge screen content with premium products designed for the "screen generation." RAWBARE will provide attendees and award winners with specially curated eyewear, ensuring that those shaping the future of entertainment do so with style and eye comfort.

Affan Ahmed, CEO of RAWBARE, commented: 'We are thrilled to partner with the SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2025. Our brand ethos is all about combining functionality with fearless style, and there's no better audience for our BlueBlock and polarized eyewear than the creators and executives who spend their days innovating on screen. This partnership allows us to celebrate their incredible achievements while promoting the essential message of screen health and wellness.'"

The SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2025 is scheduled to take place in November 2025 in Mumbai, featuring insightful discussions, keynotes, and a glamorous awards ceremony.

