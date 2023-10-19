Rayleigh Vision's Micro-LED Technology Gains Momentum Amidst Display Evolution

ATK

Hong Kong, October 19: In the wake of Apple's dive into mixed reality glasses, microdisplay technologies have shot to prominence, highlighting their pivotal role and the challenges they face. Though Apple leans on Micro-OLED displays, concerns regarding cost, brightness, and longevity emerge.

Yet, rising from this backdrop, Hong Kong's Rayleigh Vision is poised to reshape the industry narrative.

Launched in 2023 and spearheaded by the formidable duo, Professor Jr-Hau HE and Dr. Eddy Hsu, Rayleigh Vision has quickly made a mark in the Micro-LED arena. Their revolutionary dual-layer microdisplay Micro-LED utilizes a cutting-edge stacking method, allowing independent color adjustments per layer. Simply put, this means potential unparalleled clarity, exceptional brightness, and rich colors, setting the stage for a seismic shift in devices from entertainment to elite electronics.

Operating from hubs in California, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, Rayleigh Vision isn't all talk. Their standout offerings, including a 0.55" full-color Micro-LED microdisplay and a 0.38" monochrome counterpart boasting an impressive 3780 ppi pixel density, make a strong case for their expertise. Their prowess in the 2.5 mm Micro-LED pixels, with a staggering pixel density exceeding 10,000 ppi, further reinforces their standing.

However, the path to innovation isn't without its obstacles. Dr. He emphasizes that despite the promise of stacked Micro-LED tech, challenges remainfrom heat management to precision alignment. Yet, Rayleigh Vision's unwavering dedication shines. Their patented methodologies ensure not just enhanced clarity but also efficient mass production, tackling pixel inconsistencies and reducing costs.

Key industry players are now tuned in. Rayleigh Vision's capabilities in mass producing Micro-LED, especially on large wafers, have captured the attention of global tech giants. Rumors suggest Apple might soon capitalize on the potential of Micro-LED, with speculations of a Micro-LED incorporated watch by 2026, followed by their much-discussed mixed-reality glasses.

Financially, the Micro-LED sector is heating up. From a $500 million valuation in 2022, projections show a jump to a whopping $20 billion by 2027. Tech behemoths like Google's recent forays validate the technology's potential.

The future of Micro-LED relies on a blend of skills spanning chip design, wafer creation, and sophisticated manufacturing. With mounting investments and studies, major advancements seem imminent.

As Dr. Liu Zhaojun, a prominent figure in the Micro-LED community, explains, traditional Micro-LED screens primarily used RGB Micro-LED chips or blue Micro-LEDs with a color conversion layer. Rayleigh Vision's stacking approach? It's more than just inventiveit could reshape the industry.

Rayleigh Vision at a Glance:

Established in 2023, Rayleigh Vision quickly distinguished itself as a Micro-LED frontrunner. Harnessing the collective expertise of its seasoned team, with each member averaging 15 years across various domains, they've established a robust foundation. Over 300 patents in their portfolio underscore their innovative drive. With their trailblazing stacked Micro-LED tech, they're revolutionizing display quality and broadening its applications, from AR/VR to auto displays. Demonstrating their industry leadership, Rayleigh Vision's recent dozen-plus patent applications reaffirm their intent to steer, not just join the race.

As technological landscapes transform globally, Rayleigh Vision stands ready to lead the Micro-LED revolution.

