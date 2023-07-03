"We can make it 3-2," says England skipper Stokes after loss to Australia in 2nd Test

London [UK], July 3 : Following the 43-run loss to Australia in the second Ashes Test, England skipper Ben Stokes said that his side still has the belief to turn things around and win the series 3-2.

Stokes' incredible knock of 155 runs could not secure a win for his team at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

"Having experienced something similar, you are able to look back at it. Did take a lot out of Headingley but unfortunately not to be. (On his innings compared to Headingley Test in 2019). Definitely felt we had a shout, but Australia changed their plans and that changed things for me. I had to take my risks to the longer side of the ground. Tough one to swallow, but it was a fantastic game. We are 2-0 down but we got 3 games to go. We have won 3-0 against Pakistan, 3-0 against NZ so we have the belief that we can do it," said Stokes in a post-match presentation.

"When you win the toss and bowl, you want to restrict them under 300 and the first day the lads got criticism, but the number of times the ball missed the bat was frustrating. Great effort from the guys to keep bowling that way. The effort and energy everyone has put in cannot be faulted. In the end, we have lost the Test match but lots of positives to take. Reckless is an easy word to use, what me and Brendon have done is give guys complete clarity. We don't ask them to play a certain way, but if they play a certain way they have the full backing of the dressing room. So the message out there is to play with clarity, I might play a bowler differently than someone else but when we are walking out there we have complete clarity."

"(On Josh Tongue) First game against Ireland I did not know him well, I knew him as a great prospect. He has been brilliant. Great find for us, incredible the way he took responsibility and bowled for us. Quick turnaround now and we are 2-0 down, but we can make it 3-2," he concluded.

In the chase of 371 runs, England was reduced to 45/4. A 132-run partnership for the fifth wicket followed between skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett, who ended the day four on 112/4.

On the final day, after Duckett's dismissal for 83 and Jonny Bairstow getting out for cheap, Stokes continued England's fight single-handedly, bringing up his century and 150 by clubbing Aussie bowlers with some big sixes all over the park. He was dismissed for 155 off 214 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes, and left England at 301/7.

England's lower order tried putting out a fight and squeezed out some runs, but they were bundled out for 327.

Australia had a 370-run lead over England after they scored 279 in their second innings. Usman Khawaja (77), Steve Smith (34) and Marnus Labuschagne played crucial knocks for Aussies.

England bowled well, with Broad taking 4/65. Tongue, Robinson got two wickets while Stokes and Anderson got one.

In their first innings, England was out for 325 runs and they trailed by 91 runs against Australia.

Ben Duckett (98) and Harry Brook (50) scored vital half-centuries for England.

Mitchell Starc (3/88) took three scalps while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head got two.

Australia in the 1st innings made 416 runs. Steve Smith topped with 110 in 184 balls, with Travis Head (77) and David Warner also making attacking fifties.

Tongue (3/98) and Robinson (3/100) took crucial wickets for England.

Smith's century earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: England: 325 and 327 (Ben Stokes 155, Ben Duckett 83, Pat Cummins 3/69) lost to Australia: 416 and 279 (Usman Khawaja 77, Steve Smith 34, Mitchell Starc 3/88).

