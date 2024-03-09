"We've Been Outplayed by the Better Team of the Series": Ben Stokes

India completed a dominant 4-1 series victory over England on Saturday, crushing the visitors by an innings and 64 runs inside four days at Dharamsala.

England captain Ben Stokes conceded his team was "outplayed" by the better side throughout the series.

"We've been outplayed by the better team of the series," Stokes said at the post-match presentation. "We've got a lot of cricket coming up, so we're looking forward to it. When you look at the series as a whole, in those small moments we haven't been able to keep it going."

Stokes acknowledged that England struggled in key moments and failed to capitalize on opportunities. He also highlighted the positive performances of Alex Hartley and Shoaib Bashir, while expressing excitement about Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett's opening partnership and Joe Root's return to form.

"We all know as individuals where it went wrong," Stokes said. "When India gets on top with the ball, a lot of men come around the bat, and you've got to find ways to keep those guys out of play. You need to be positive enough to take risks, and sometimes it could lead to downfall."

Stokes also praised veteran seamer James Anderson for reaching the milestone of 700 Test wickets.

"Amazing to be on the field with Jimmy," Stokes said. "Seven hundred wickets for a seamer is quite phenomenal. From the day he first started being a cricketer to where he is now, the desire and commitment is still there. He's the fittest cricketer I've ever seen."