Jos Buttler Joins Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Elite List During IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

England skipper Jos Buttler became the fourth batter in the world to reach 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup history during the semi-final match against India at Providence Stadium on Thursday. Buttler, who entered the match with 990 runs in his T20 World Cup career, achieved the milestone with a single off Jasprit Bumrah in the second over. He was later dismissed for 23 runs off 15 balls by Axar Patel in the fourth over. Buttler is the first English batter to score 1,000 T20 World Cup runs and joins an elite list that includes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mahela Jayawardene. He is also the leading run-scorer for England in all Twenty20 Internationals and the only Englishman to surpass 3,000 runs in the shortest format.

Most runs in T20 World Cup history:

Player Country Runs Innings Virat Kohli India 1,216 32 Rohit Sharma India 1,211 43 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 1,016 31 Jos Buttler England 1,012 34 David Warner Australia 984 41

Buttler's T20 World Cup journey includes notable contributions across editions, starting with 40 runs in 2012, 74 runs in 2014, and 191 runs in 2016. In the 2021 edition, he scored 269 runs, followed by 225 runs in 2022. In the current tournament, Buttler has added 214 runs to his tally.

Earlier in the match, India set a target of 172 runs for England. Despite a shaky start that saw Kohli dismissed early for nine runs, India recovered with a 73-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma. Sharma's half-century, scoring 57 runs, was a highlight before he fell to Adil Rashid. Yadav continued to push India's innings forward but missed his own half-century by just three runs, departing after contributing significantly. India lost wickets in quick succession towards the end, with Hardik Pandya (23 runs off 13 balls) and Shivam Dube (0 runs off 1 ball) making brief appearances. Ravindra Jadeja (17 runs off 9 balls) and Axar Patel (10 runs off 6 balls) provided crucial late runs, guiding India to a competitive total of 171 runs in their allotted overs.