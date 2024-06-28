Rohit Sharma Breaks Down in Tears As India Storms Into T20 World Cup Final After 10 Years; Virat Kohli’s Gesture Goes Viral (Watch Video)

A decade of frustration melted away for India captain Rohit Sharma as his team secured a convincing 68-run victory over England in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday. Sharma, who played a crucial knock of 57 runs off 39 balls in India's 171/7 total, was overcome with emotion after the match.

A video circulating on social media shows him wiping away tears while seated outside the dressing room. Teammate Virat Kohli, ever the pillar of support, was seen consoling and encouraging Sharma with a laugh.

Watch video here:

Rohit Sharma crying 😭😭😭??? pic.twitter.com/bbtRGTwNcK — Jon | Michael | Tyrion (@tyrion_jon) June 27, 2024

Read Also | Rohit Sharma Smashes Several Records with 57-Run Knock in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

India's bowlers then bundled out the defending champions England for a meagre 103 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav (3/19) and Axar Patel (3/23) leading the way. Jasprit Bumrah also chipped in with two wickets. This victory marks India's return to the T20 World Cup final after a 10-year hiatus. They will now face South Africa in the championship match, aiming to secure their first title since the inaugural edition in 2007.