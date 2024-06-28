Rohit Sharma Smashes Several Records with 57-Run Knock in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma continued his dominant form in the knockout stages of the ICC T20 World Cup, etching his name deeper into cricket's record books with a stellar performance against England in the semi-final on Thursday. Leading by example, Sharma smashed a blazing 57 runs off just 39 balls, guiding India to a competitive 171-7 in 20 overs. However, the knock was more than just a match-winning contribution; it was a record-shattering performance.

Sharma's impressive list of achievements includes:

Captain's Milestone: 5,000 Runs

Sharma's knock propelled him into an elite club of Indian captains. He became the fifth Indian skipper to surpass the 5,000-run mark in international cricket, joining the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Sourav Ganguly. With over 19,000 runs across formats, Sharma has now amassed 5,013 runs from 122 matches as India's leader.

Read Also | Jos Buttler Joins Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Elite List During IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

Surpassing Legends: Most Fours in T20 World Cup History

The Indian opener didn't stop there. His knock included six boundaries, taking his career total in the T20 World Cup to 112 fours. This achievement surpassed Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene's record for most fours in the history of the tournament.

Setting the Stage for the Final

Sharma's record-breaking knock, coupled with valuable contributions from other batsmen, put India in a strong position. They will now await the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand, with the winner taking home the coveted T20 World Cup trophy.