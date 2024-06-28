Bapu Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Axar Patel's Bowling Masterclass Dismantles England in T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 28, 2024 02:04 AM2024-06-28T02:04:13+5:302024-06-28T02:06:53+5:30

Social media erupted with hilarious memes and jokes on Friday after Axar Patel, nicknamed "Bapu," produced a bowling masterclass ...

Bapu Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Axar Patel's Bowling Masterclass Dismantles England in T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final | Bapu Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Axar Patel's Bowling Masterclass Dismantles England in T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

Bapu Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Axar Patel's Bowling Masterclass Dismantles England in T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

Social media erupted with hilarious memes and jokes on Friday after Axar Patel, nicknamed "Bapu," produced a bowling masterclass to propel India to a dominating victory over England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final. Patel, the left-arm spinner, struck with his very first ball, dismissing England captain Jos Buttler. He then proceeded to dismantle England's top order, claiming the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali to leave England reeling at 62 for 5 after 10 overs while chasing a target of 172.

Fans on social media couldn't help but draw parallels between Patel's performance and Mahatma Gandhi, who was also affectionately called "Bapu." The memes humorously linked Patel's bowling prowess to Gandhi's fight for Indian independence from British rule.

Read Also | IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: India Storm Into Final With Dominant Win Over England

India's emphatic win was set up earlier by a solid batting performance. Rohit Sharma's impactful 39-ball 57 and Suryakumar Yadav's composed 47 off 36 balls propelled India to a formidable total of 171 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. Patel's bowling brilliance, coupled with crucial contributions from Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, ensured a comfortable victory for India and a place in the final of the marquee tournament.

Open in app
Tags :BapuFunny memesIndia Vs EnglandT20 World Cup 2024Cricket NewsAxar Patel