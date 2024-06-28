Bapu Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Axar Patel's Bowling Masterclass Dismantles England in T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

Social media erupted with hilarious memes and jokes on Friday after Axar Patel, nicknamed "Bapu," produced a bowling masterclass to propel India to a dominating victory over England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final. Patel, the left-arm spinner, struck with his very first ball, dismissing England captain Jos Buttler. He then proceeded to dismantle England's top order, claiming the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali to leave England reeling at 62 for 5 after 10 overs while chasing a target of 172.

Fans on social media couldn't help but draw parallels between Patel's performance and Mahatma Gandhi, who was also affectionately called "Bapu." The memes humorously linked Patel's bowling prowess to Gandhi's fight for Indian independence from British rule.

Bapu getting Englishmen out since 1947 pic.twitter.com/FHm1zZaON8 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 27, 2024

England caught by surprise because this Bapu is violent pic.twitter.com/8eym46gyvx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 27, 2024

Bapu putting England on the backfoot. pic.twitter.com/noooXhs1mY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2024

Thank you bapu. Tari bowling kamal che 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/PFWKsOTEPE — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) June 27, 2024

When South Africa wins, India beats England and Bapu takes 3 wickets pic.twitter.com/RcGdWXitHK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 27, 2024

A man will die but not his ideas 💪🏻🔥

Bapu owning English People remains constant #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/RsgBjHPSpc — Aditya (@Hurricanrana_27) June 27, 2024

Read Also | IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: India Storm Into Final With Dominant Win Over England

India's emphatic win was set up earlier by a solid batting performance. Rohit Sharma's impactful 39-ball 57 and Suryakumar Yadav's composed 47 off 36 balls propelled India to a formidable total of 171 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. Patel's bowling brilliance, coupled with crucial contributions from Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, ensured a comfortable victory for India and a place in the final of the marquee tournament.