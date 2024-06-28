IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: India Storm Into Final With Dominant Win Over England

India showcased a commanding performance to clinch a spot in the T20 World Cup final, defeating defending champions England by 68 runs in the second semi-final clash at Providence Stadium on Thursday.

𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙨! 🙌 🙌#TeamIndia absolutely dominant in the Semi-Final to beat England! 👏 👏



It's India vs South Africa in the summit clash!



All The Best Team India! 👍 👍#T20WorldCup | #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/yNhB1TgTHq — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2024

Led by captain Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue secured their first final appearance in a decade, setting up a showdown with South Africa in Barbados on Saturday. India's victory marked a significant turnaround from their defeat to England in the previous T20 World Cup semi-final, where they suffered a 10-wicket loss.

Batting first, India posted a competitive total of 171 runs, with their spinners capitalizing on a sluggish pitch to dismantle England's batting lineup. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel combined for six wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah contributed with two crucial dismissals. England struggled throughout their innings, managing only 103 runs before being bowled out in 16.4 overs.