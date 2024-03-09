R Ashwin Praises Kuldeep Yadav's 'Unbelievable' Performance in Series Triumph Over England

Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Kuldeep Yadav's contribution to India's dominant 4-1 series victory over England, which culminated in an innings-and-64-run win in the fifth and final test at the HPCA Stadium on Saturday, March 9.

Kuldeep, who played four tests in the series, picked up 19 wickets, including a crucial five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Dharamsala Test. He followed that up with two key wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the second innings.

"The way the ball is coming out of Kuldeep's hand is unbelievable," Ashwin said after the match. "I can't be happier for someone."

Ashwin himself had a memorable series, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 26 scalps across five matches. He had one four-wicket haul and two five-wicket hauls.

After a quiet start to the series, Ashwin found his rhythm and finished the fifth test with nine wickets, including a fifer.

Read Also | R Ashwin Makes History with Most Five-Wicket Hauls for India in Test Cricket

"Very happy, can't really put a wrapper on how I'm feeling," Ashwin said. "A lot happened, a lot of talk about the 100th Test. Overwhelmed, a lot of well-wishers have come forward. Win the Test and take wickets, what more can a bowler ask for?"

"Tried different actions, speeds, releases through the series. You need that skillset in India," he added. "Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few runs. Cricket is a game played between your ears. Looks like a lot is happening because the new ball is biting off the surface."

India had taken a commanding 259-run lead in the first innings on Day 3. They then bowled out England for 195 in 48.1 overs to secure a convincing victory.