R Ashwin Makes History with Most Five-Wicket Hauls for India in Test Cricket

R Ashwin achieved a significant milestone on Saturday during the fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala. The veteran spinner claimed his 36th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble's record of 35. At 37, Ashwin now stands as India's leading wicket-taker in terms of five-wicket hauls, sharing the elite company with only Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne ahead of him.

Muralitharan leads the pack with 67 five-wicket hauls, while Warne concluded his illustrious career with 37. Ashwin's achievement also saw him draw level with Nathan Lyon for the most five-wicket hauls (10) in the World Test Championship (WTC) history, surpassing Pat Cummins' WTC wickets tally of 172. Lyon holds the record with 184 scalps from 43 matches.

In the same match, England's James Anderson added another feather to his cap by becoming the first seamer to join the 700 Test wickets club. Playing his 187th Test, the 41-year-old reached the milestone with the dismissal of Kuldeep Yadav. Despite this remarkable achievement, Anderson trails Muralitharan and Warne in the overall list of most wickets in Test matches.

