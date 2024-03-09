Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan's Heated Exchange with Jonny Bairstow During 5th Test Goes Viral; Watch Video

Young India batsman Shubman Gill and veteran England batsman Jonny Bairstow engaged in a heated exchange on the field during the third day of the fifth test between the two sides in Dharamsala.

The incident, captured by the stump microphone, stemmed from Bairstow's apparent displeasure with Gill's verbal exchange with James Anderson during India's first innings. Bairstow responded after Anderson dismissed Gill, but the young Indian batsman pointed out he had scored a century before his dismissal.

Sarfaraz Khan, fielding at backward short leg, intervened, urging Gill to silence Bairstow. "Chup baithne bol usko. Thoda sa runs kya series mein bana liya uchal raha hai," Sarfaraz said(Ask him to stay silent. He shouldn't show attitude for scoring a few runs in the series).

Jonny Bairstow, playing in his 100th Test, was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav after a brief counterattack. Bairstow struck three sixes against Ravichandran Ashwin, who had earlier taken early wickets. However, Bairstow was trapped lbw by a sharply spinning delivery from Kuldeep. He reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking confirmed the umpire's call, and Bairstow departed for 39 runs. He exchanged words with Gill and Sarfaraz as he walked off.

India added only four runs on the third morning. James Anderson claimed his 700th Test wicket by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav, while Shoaib Bashir took a five-wicket haul, including the dismissal of Jasprit Bumrah.

