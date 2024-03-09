India vs England, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma's Day 3 Absence Explained by BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma encountered an injury setback during the fifth and final Test match against England as he was unable to take the field on Saturday. The Indian cricket board (BCCI) disclosed that Rohit had been diagnosed with a stiff back, confirming the news during the first session of the third day's play at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

UPDATE: Captain Rohit Sharma has not taken the field on Day 3 due to a stiff back.#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2024

In response to England's first innings total of 218, India showcased a dominant batting display, amassing 477 runs to secure a commanding lead of 259 runs. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill led the charge with individual centuries, supported by strong performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Devdutt Padikkal, who all contributed with half-centuries. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah's partnership for the ninth wicket further added to England's challenges. However, on the third day, James Anderson claimed his 700th Test wicket by dismissing Kuldeep, making him the first fast bowler to achieve this milestone. Despite Shoaib Bashir's five-wicket haul, India managed to post a substantial total, setting themselves up with a comfortable lead of 259 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, India's captain Rohit Sharma remained off the field due to a sore back, with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah assuming leadership responsibilities.